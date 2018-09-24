Home»Sport

Liam Sheedy appointed as Tipperary senior hurling manager for three-year term

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 10:04 PM

Liam Sheedy has been appointed as manager of the Tipperary senior hurling team for a three-year term.

At a meeting of the Tipperary County Board this evening, the 2010 All-Ireland winning manager was chosen as Michael Ryan's successor.

The backroom team will be put forward for ratification at a committee meeting in October.

Meanwhile, Liam Kearns will continue the second year of his two-year term as Tipperary senior football manager, with "all other remaining management positions will be ratified at the October County Committee meeting".

Sheedy is the chairman of Sport Ireland’s high-performance unit and a member of the Irish Sports Council.

He managed Tipp for three years, leading them to two Munster crowns as well as a Division 1 title.

