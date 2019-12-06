News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liam Sheedy and Sean Finn among the winners at Munster GAA awards

By Colm O'Connor
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 05:00 AM

All-Ireland-winning Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy has been named Munster GAA’s manager of the year. Sheedy guided the Premier County to victory over Kilkenny last August — nine years after overseeing their 2010 success.

Though the side were defeated by Limerick in the Munster decider, Sheedy masterminded a perfectly timed run through the All-Ireland series which culminated in a stunning 3-25 to 0-20 victory over arch-rivals Kilkenny.

The Munster senior hurler of 2019 is Limerick’s Seán Finn.

The form of the tenacious corner-back from Bruff throughout the League and Championship saw him solidify his position as one of the top defenders in the game.

A League title in April was followed by his first Munster SHC medal as Limerick claimed victory over Tipperary in June.

Finn won his second consecutive All-Star award last month at corner-back. Two man-of-the-match performances helped Tipperary’s Conor Bowe secure the U20 Hurler of the Year award.

The Moyne-Templetuohy man hit 2-2 in their 3-23 to 0-10 Munster semi-final win over Waterford before smashing in 1-4 in their sensational final win over Cork (3-15 to 2-17).

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Beth Carton has been named Camogie Player of the Year.

The De La Salle star holds U16 B, Minor B, and Intermediate All-Ireland medals and was the recipient of a Soaring Star award in 2015.

She became the first Waterford player to be awarded an All-Star in 2018 and made the team again in 2019 after finishing as the top scorer in the Liberty Insurance Senior Championship.

Earlier this year she was named player of the tournament in the Ashbourne Cup and ended the season when helping her club win the Kilmacud 7s for the first time in Waterford history.

