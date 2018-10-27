Liam O’Neill: We lifted our foot off the pedal in handling disciplinary issues

Former GAA president Liam O’Neill predicts players who are victims of on-field violence will press charges if the Association isn’t seen to act.

O’Neill, who has twice spearheaded reform of the organisation’s disciplinary rules and attempted to depopulate sidelines six years ago, was speaking in general about the recent spate of mass brawls that have blighted GAA club action since the beginning of last month.

In O’Neill’s own county of Laois, outgoing county captain and Rathdowney-Errill player Ross King suffered severe facial and dental injuries in last month’s senior hurling final after he was struck with the butt of a hurley through his helmet guard.

The offending Camross player, who was yellow carded but was in line to be retrospectively punished by the county’s competitions control committee, had his recommended two-match ban quashed.

Also in September, a Ballysteen footballer required facial reconstruction after he was struck by a Ballylanders player during the clubs’ Limerick SFC quarter-final. The Ballylanders man was sent off but later successfully contested his proposed one-match suspension.

O’Neill has tracked the recent violence and fears more players will be compelled to take criminal and civil action like former Cork footballer James Masters did in 2011 after he was the victim of an unprovoked assault by a Valley Rovers player while playing for Nemo Rangers.

“I think we’ll shortly reach the stage when an injured player will say, ‘That doesn’t protect me, lads, so I’ll take action myself’,” says O’Neill.

“I think we’re reaching that stage. It would be a pity if a player has to take action because we didn’t. If our actions aren’t strong enough, I would be disappointed because in essence we would be letting that player down.”

O’Neill added: “When I was Leinster chairman, I expelled a person who came in over a wire and struck a referee. The man accepted the ban because I punished him rather than his club. We have to direct ourselves back to punishing the individuals who perpetrates the offending act.”

On a number of occasions this year, players have been the victims of violent acts from opposing management members and O’Neill is adamant they should be banned from the sideline forever. As for why so many flashpoints occur, he feels the GAA as a whole has let its attitude to discipline slide.

“I put it down to the fact we lifted our foot off the pedal in handling discipline. I think people think it’s okay now to involve themselves in these acts of violence.

“You can’t blame officialdom. Officials are measured not by what happens in their jurisdictions but how they handle what happens. You can’t legislate for what happens but when it does occur you have to be strong in judgment. We have to revisit the debate we had in 2008. The solution is there.”

O’Neill refers to the disciplinary task force he chaired a decade ago which proposed acts like wrestling with an opponent on the ground away from play as an offence would be punished and contributing to a melee would be punished with an automatic substitution, but they failed to attract enough support.

In 2012, the Trumera man announced his intention to clean up the sidelines and reduce each team’s quota to three, his preference being for just one management official. After push-back from medics and inter-county management (“that was all about egos,” he recalls of the opposition from the latter group), there was a compromise of five.

Following events in Kerry and Ulster in recent weeks, his initial proposals have received wide support. “The group who took it best were the county officers,” he says of the 2012 sideline regulations. “The chairman and secretaries accept their place is in the stand. They didn’t at one stage but they do now. There is some sort of a message in that. We had eight hurley carriers at one stage. Over a National League, we counted there was an average of one hurley broken per game so we had eight people throwing in one hurley. The big challenge now is to put them all back in the stand, give the medics a seat. Most county grounds have now been adapted so that medics can get out onto the pitch easier.”

O’Neill argues the privileges of the maor foirne may have to be reviewed. At inter-county level this year, there were at least four proposed bans handed out to running selectors including Dublin’s Jason Sherlock and Mayo’s Tony McEntee.

“There is no need for selectors (on the sideline) and possibly the person we now need to direct our attention to is the runner. The maor foirne has to be controlled and that has the potential to be a difficult one.”

Protection, not punishment is O’Neill’s definition of discipline, one that seems to be accepted by more people in light of what has transpired across the country in recent weeks. “I made a statement one time that there was no acceptable level of violence. On the street, in the pub, there is no acceptable level of violence. Someone might say, ‘Ah, there is sometimes’. You then say, ‘Give me an example of violence you might like perpetrated on your son or daughter on a GAA field’. They say none. Bring it to your own doorstep and nobody wants to be a victim of violence.

“When we coach our kids in Go Games there has to be a bargain there that we look after them, keep them safe and send them home happy. I don’t think that’s a sanctimonious aspiration for underage level.

“I always explained to children that discipline was not to punish you but to protect you. Take that to adult level and I don’t think it’s unreasonable that Conor McManus or Con O’Callaghan deserve to be allowed those outrageously skilful things we know they can do on a pitch. They are the most skilful players, they are a lot of the reason why people go to games. The rules have to protect the skilful players. That has to be the mission now.”

Autumn’s catalogue of violence

