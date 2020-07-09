Liam O’Donovan ruled out of Cork's 2020 campaign

It’s the second significant knee setback O’Donovan has experienced in the last two seasons. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Liam O’Donovan will miss Clonakilty and Cork’s 2020 campaigns after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in a club challenge game last weekend.

Wing-back O’Donovan, one of Cork’s most impressive players in 2019 in what was his senior debut year, sustained the injury early in last Sunday’s warm-up game against Valley Rovers.

It’s the second significant knee setback O’Donovan has experienced in the last two seasons after he damaged a medial collateral ligament against Clare in an Allianz League Division 2 game in February of last year.

That injury ruled him out for the remainder of the League before he made his SFC debut against Limerick in a Munster semi-final.

Clonakilty are set to face Carrigaline in their opening county PSFC game in Bandon on Saturday, July 25.