Liam Cahill: There will have to be a call made over demands on young inter-county players

The “massive demands” being placed on young inter-county players are unsustainable, according to Tipperary U21 manager Liam Cahill.

With the majority of Cahill’s panel still in third-level education and the summer to themselves, being involved in an inter-county set-up has yet to impinge on their life outside of hurling.

However, with most senior inter-county squads meeting up to six times a week, and more in certain cases, Cahill is concerned young players won’t always be able to give so much of their time to wear their county colours.

“The demands being placed on inter-county players is an area that’s going to have to be addressed. The demands are massive,” said the Tipperary U21 boss.

“Do you go with it and compete or do you not?

“These young men, how are they going to be able to do it into the future when they have to get full-time jobs and get employers that are going to allow that kind of environment to be created for them to be the best they can be? It’s difficult.”

“There are only so many jobs out there that are flexible enough to allow you to be an inter-county player. Over the next four to five years, there will have to be a call made over where this thing stops.”

Where demands are also high is the expectation among Tipperary supporters. There wasn’t much love for Cahill’s group in the aftermath of their 13-point Munster final hammering at the hands of Cork, a result which further soured what had been a largely disappointing summer for the Premier County.

Of course, their subsequent semi-final win over Galway to put themselves within one hour of U21 glory has lifted the collective mood somewhat.

“When you’re in a traditional county like Tipp, and I don’t mean to sound arrogant in any way, shape or form, the demands in Tipp are high. It’s no different to Kerry, Cork or Dublin from a football perspective.

“I always say it to the group of players — once you pay your money going in the gate, you’re entitled to examine whatever is in front of you, be it a manager or a player.”

“It’s how you deal with that, how you prepare as a player and as a manager to soak that up or let it get to you, which defines whether you either come back from challenges like we had in Cork or whether you just go away and say, this is not for me.

“But it’s tough. Inter-county hurling or football is a tough environment.

“You can see some of the criticism managers are getting through various forms of mail. I have never experienced anything like that. The Tipp supporters are great supporters when they are there. They always carry themselves with a bit of class.”

The manager added: “The way we’re coming into this final, it’s exciting for us. It puts a bit of emphasis on us having to perform and giving the Tipperary public something to go on after a relatively poor year at senior level.”

Of no real surprise is Cahill’s utterance that he’s relishing a second crack at Cork.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing have we improved. It’s a big demand for us, big pressure on us. It could easily go the same way [as the Munster final]. We have to believe we are capable of closing that gap.”

Last week, Cahill told the Irish Examiner he has given no consideration to the vacant senior position, questioning whether he would even be ready for the role, if approached. The subject was again broached at yesterday’s Bord Gáis All-Ireland U21 final event, with Cahill unsure if Sunday’s decider is his audition for the senior job.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people out there that would be anxious for the job and maybe, there are more qualified and more experienced people than me. If there are, I’ll have no issue with that.

“Whatever will be best for Tipperary hurling, I don’t mind. I’ve had no contact from anybody in the county board.”

“The appointment of the manager is one thing, but I would be fairly conscious that whoever’s on that manager’s ticket is equally if not more important to the set-up. We need to keep our eye on the ball with regard to what we’re doing in Tipperary to keep these young fellas coming. We do a lot of good things in Tipp but there’s a lot of stuff we can tweak as well to keep the quality of player coming into the senior squad.”

Cahill added “Some people maybe take managers’ roles or managers’ jobs to be successful or to increase their own personal profile.

“That doesn’t really bother me. I mean this sincerely, but I’m as happy to train U10s as I would be to be involved in a Tipperary set-up.”