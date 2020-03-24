LGFA declare National Leagues null and void

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) today announced their 2020 Lidl National Leagues have been cancelled.

In a statement released this afternoon, the LGFA confirmed they have chosen to mark their primary spring competition as well as others null and void as a result of the coronavirus shutdown. There was one round remaining in the four divisions. The organisation are also monitoring the All-Ireland championships.

Their press release read: “In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prime concern for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association at the present time is the health and wellbeing of our members.

Consequently, a number of decisions have been made in respect of LGFA competitions, which have not been taken lightly. The 2020 Lidl National Leagues have been cancelled for 2020, and will not be completed.

“The Lidl Post Primary Schools Competitions have also been cancelled for 2020, along with the LGFA Interprovincial Competition, the All-Ireland U14 Championship, Féile na nÓg, and Féile Skills.

“The 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with Government regulations, while there is a possibility of provincial action in the U16 and Minor Championships, when LGFA activities resume. A number of Development programmes are also postponed until LGFA activity resumes.”