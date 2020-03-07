LGFA choose Micheál Naughton as President-elect

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) congress have elected Michéal Naughton as their new President-elect.

Naughton, the President-elect, is from Sligo originally and represented Donegal and Ulster at the congress.

The election took place today at Galway’s Lough Rea Hotel. Naughton was elected on the first count with 70 votes.

The strong showing was followed by Liam McDonagh with 29 votes, and Dominic Leech on 16.

Naughton works in the hotel industry and is a former manager of the Donegal Ladies Senior Football team. He will become the 13th President of the LGFA.

He officially takes over the reins from Laois native Marie Hickey at the 2021 Annual Congress.