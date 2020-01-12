Letterkenny make sparkling Sigerson debut

Athlone IT 3-4 Letterkenny IT 1-18

Letterkenny IT’s first-ever outing in the Sigerson Cup proved to be a successful one as they easily brushed aside the challenge of Athlone IT at the home of the midlands college.

Goals for Domhnall McMahon and Gio Russo at the start of each half kept Athlone IT in the game but Letterkenny IT always had an answer for them and dominated the middle third of the field, with Christian Bonner, Michael Langan and Peadar Mogan all in superb form.

Mogan’s goal midway through the second half put LYIT eight points clear and killed off any lingering Athlone hopes, setting up a second-round derby clash with IT Sligo next weekend.

Athlone IT now face the bleak prospect of trying to turn over IT Tralee if they are to save their longstanding status as a Sigerson Cup college.

Scorers for Athlone IT: G Russo (1-0 pen, 0-1f) & D McMahon 1-1 each, C Mannion 1-0, G Horan & N Harte 0-1 each.

Scorers for Letterkenny IT: P Mogan 1-6 (0-1f), M Langan 0-5 (0-4f), C Bonner 0-3, P Dolan 0-2 (0-1f), C Marley & E McGettigan 0-1 each.

ATHLONE IT: C Haslam (Galway); B Sayeh (Westmeath), A Cregg (Kildare), P Nestor (Westmeath); É O’Connor (Clare), D McCabe (Meath), N Harte (Westmeath); A Delaney (Offaly), K Higgins (Offaly); P McManus (Roscommon), G Horan (Kerry), C Mannion (Westmeath); E Lyons (Galway), D McMahon (Clare), G Russo (Offaly).

Subs: R Donoghue (Westmeath) for Lyons (HT), S Flynn (Offaly) for McManus (46), L McKeown (Monaghan) for Cregg (55), C McDonagh (Galway) for Russo (55).

LETTERKENNY IT (ALL DONEGAL UNLESS STATED): M Lynch; A Gillooly; Mark McAteer, N McIlwaine; L Jackson (Louth), O Langan, C Bonner; M Langan, C Marley; R McFadden, P Mogan, P Dolan; D Black, J Campbell, E McGettigan.

Subs: U Doherty for Campbell (14), Mark McAteer (Fanad) for Black (46), M Duffy for Bonner (49), E Harkin for McFadden (49), L Kelly for Jackson (55)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)