News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Letterkenny make sparkling Sigerson debut

Letterkenny make sparkling Sigerson debut
By Kevin Egan
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 06:25 PM

Athlone IT 3-4 Letterkenny IT 1-18

Letterkenny IT’s first-ever outing in the Sigerson Cup proved to be a successful one as they easily brushed aside the challenge of Athlone IT at the home of the midlands college.

Goals for Domhnall McMahon and Gio Russo at the start of each half kept Athlone IT in the game but Letterkenny IT always had an answer for them and dominated the middle third of the field, with Christian Bonner, Michael Langan and Peadar Mogan all in superb form.

Mogan’s goal midway through the second half put LYIT eight points clear and killed off any lingering Athlone hopes, setting up a second-round derby clash with IT Sligo next weekend.

Athlone IT now face the bleak prospect of trying to turn over IT Tralee if they are to save their longstanding status as a Sigerson Cup college.

Scorers for Athlone IT: G Russo (1-0 pen, 0-1f) & D McMahon 1-1 each, C Mannion 1-0, G Horan & N Harte 0-1 each.

Scorers for Letterkenny IT: P Mogan 1-6 (0-1f), M Langan 0-5 (0-4f), C Bonner 0-3, P Dolan 0-2 (0-1f), C Marley & E McGettigan 0-1 each.

ATHLONE IT: C Haslam (Galway); B Sayeh (Westmeath), A Cregg (Kildare), P Nestor (Westmeath); É O’Connor (Clare), D McCabe (Meath), N Harte (Westmeath); A Delaney (Offaly), K Higgins (Offaly); P McManus (Roscommon), G Horan (Kerry), C Mannion (Westmeath); E Lyons (Galway), D McMahon (Clare), G Russo (Offaly).

Subs: R Donoghue (Westmeath) for Lyons (HT), S Flynn (Offaly) for McManus (46), L McKeown (Monaghan) for Cregg (55), C McDonagh (Galway) for Russo (55).

LETTERKENNY IT (ALL DONEGAL UNLESS STATED): M Lynch; A Gillooly; Mark McAteer, N McIlwaine; L Jackson (Louth), O Langan, C Bonner; M Langan, C Marley; R McFadden, P Mogan, P Dolan; D Black, J Campbell, E McGettigan.

Subs: U Doherty for Campbell (14), Mark McAteer (Fanad) for Black (46), M Duffy for Bonner (49), E Harkin for McFadden (49), L Kelly for Jackson (55)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

More on this topic

Bannigan's stoppage-time scoring spree saves 14-man DCU from shock exitBannigan's stoppage-time scoring spree saves 14-man DCU from shock exit

Serious statement of intent from St Mary’sSerious statement of intent from St Mary’s

Roscommon blast seven goals past LeitrimRoscommon blast seven goals past Leitrim

Donal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian DarcyDonal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian Darcy

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Devastating Racing break brave Munster resistance: the game in 60 secondsDevastating Racing break brave Munster resistance: the game in 60 seconds

Sligo star Paddy O’Malley defies ULSligo star Paddy O’Malley defies UL

Limerick carried on 'wave of emotion' as they learn from Cork lossLimerick carried on 'wave of emotion' as they learn from Cork loss

Holders Tyrone ease past Down to reach McKenna Cup finalHolders Tyrone ease past Down to reach McKenna Cup final


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews the furniture, paintings and collectibles featuring prominently in a 250-lot auction.London calling for Claddagh ring collection at Sotheby's

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »