Leitrim sell naming rights to Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 05:17 PM

Leitrim have sold the naming rights to their Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada home.

They've signed a deal with a consumer finance group that will see the Carrick-on-Shannon venue become Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada from next year.

The deal is to run for three seasons.

Chairman of Leitrim County Board Terence Boyle said: “We are delighted to have a Leitrim based company showing the confidence in Leitrim GAA to come on board to partner with us for the coming seasons.

“This new sponsorship will be a boost to Leitrim GAA as we ramp up our preparations for the season ahead.

“Avantcard is a local business, rooted in the community with strong links to the GAA.

“We see this as a great opportunity to work together and feel there are plenty of ways that we can complement each other, and we will work together to achieve that"


