Leitrim have no answer to Offaly's second-half surge

Offaly 2-16 Leitrim 0-14

Goals from Bernard Allen and Cathal Mangan helped Offaly snatch victory from their Leitrim hosts in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Bernard Allen scored 1-4 for Offaly.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the home outfit who led 0-9 to 0-8 at half time with Keith Beirne (5), Darragh Rooney (2), Ryan O’Rourke, and Shane Quinn leading the way. Allen kept his side in touch with four points while Anton Sullivan, Niall Darby and goalkeeper Paddy Dunican also registered scores.

Anton Sullivan had Offaly level seven minutes after the restart. Bernard Allen put the Faithful County ahead with a converted free within the space two more minutes while he also edged them in to a lead they never surrendered.

Leitrim were reduced to 14 men when Shane Quinn was red-carded. And things went from bad to worse for them in the 51st minute when Allen hammered home a rebound off the post and into the net.

Seven minutes later Mangan palmed home another goal for the Midlanders to put John Maughan's side into a six points advantage.

Leitrim faded badly thereafter as Offaly cruised to victory and a win that pushes them to fourth in the table.

Scorers for Offaly: B. Allen (1-4, 1m, 1f,) A. Sullivan (0-5) C. Mangan (1–0) C. Johnson (0–2f) R. McNamee, M. Brazil, P. Dunican (f), N. Darby & A. Leavy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Leitrim: K. Beirne (0-9, 7fs) D. Rooney (0–3, f,) R. O’Rourke (m), S. Quinn (0–1 each).

OFFALY: P. Dunican; C. Doyle, E. Rigney, D. Hogan; E. Carroll, D. Dempsey, N. Darby; C. Mangan, M. Brazil; S. Horan; C. McNamee, C. Donohue; A. Sullivan, B. Allen, R. McNamee.

Subs: A. Leavy for Donohue & J. Hayes for Doyle (42); R. McNamee for C. McNamee (62); C. Johnson for Allen (69); C. Donnelly for Sullivan (75).

LEITRIM: D. McKiernan; A. Flynn, F. McTague, P. Maguire; R. Mulvey, J. Gilheaney, C. McGloin; D. Wrynn, K. Keegan; R. O’Rourke, S. Quinn, D. McGovern; D. Flynn, D. Rooney, K. Beirne.

Subs: S. Moran for Wrynn (HT); C. Reynolds for A, Flynn (54); M. Plunkett for Keegan (60); P. Dolan for McGloin (66); D. Bruen for Mulvey (68).

Referee: S. Laverty (Antrim).