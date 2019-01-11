NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Leinster Council won’t budge on Galway board demands

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 05:30 AM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

The demands of the Galway County Board for a bigger percentage of gate receipts from their home fixtures in the Leinster SHC will not be acceded to by the Leinster Council when the two parties meet later this month.

At last month’s Galway GAA convention, county board treasurer Mike Burke, when outlining the 15% of gross gate receipts the county received from their Leinster round-robin games against Kilkenny and Dublin at Pearse Stadium, told delegates: “We need to get a bigger percentage of the gates.” He also claimed Galway was “not getting a fair deal from Leinster”.

But with all other counties in Leinster also being allocated 15% of the gate from their home championship fixtures, Galway’s insistence that they receive a more substantial piece of the pie will fall on deaf ears.

“There is no question of any county getting preferential treatment or any county being unfairly treated,” said Leinster GAA chairman Jim Bolger.

“[That figure] is consistent and uniform across the board. We’ll be meeting them in a few weeks and we’ll discuss this. We have a good relationship with Galway and they are treated the same as all other counties in Leinster.”

READ MORE: Dublin to play two 'double-header' fixtures at Croke Park

Galway GAA pocketed €292,000 in gate receipts from inter-county games in 2018, an increase of almost €100,000 on the previous year, but there was anger among certain delegates that Leinster Council had not covered stewarding expenses arising from the games against Kilkenny and Dublin. Match-day expenses associated with inter-county games at Pearse Stadium amounted to €80,000 in 2018.

Whereas Connacht Council, according to Galway’s provincial delegate John Joe Holleran, do cover stewarding costs, Leinster Council operate a different policy.

“Usually, our venues are able to use their own stewards,” explained Bolger.

Most of our stadia are self-sufficient with regard to local stewards, so it is all-inclusive. If a match is in Kilkenny, the stewards are from Kilkenny. They don’t go looking for stewards from neighbouring counties.

“We used to give the home county 10% of the gate and then on top of that, there were fees for security, feeding your volunteers and so on. That 10% was for ground rent but you could get a surprise then when two or three additional bills came in later on for stewarding, etc.,” he said. “In fairness to Galway, they might be used to operating a different system in Connacht.”


KEYWORDS

Leinster CouncilGAAGalwayPearse Stadium

Related Articles

Galway want better deal to ‘keep Leinster going’

Galway costs got out of control

Galway GAA credit card was used to pay for personal expenses

Mattie Murphy: ‘Croke Park have to take some blame’ amid Galway financial controversy

More in this Section

'I haven’t even contemplated that we will lose' - Fr Mathews bidding for cup final spot

Brunell looking for cup final berth in intriguing Cork derby

Who else is writing any sort of new narrative for Irish football?

Why all the fuss over Franco Mostert?


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: She gets a lot of business telling people from Wilton why their son didn’t get into Pres. (As if it wasn’t obvious.)

Multigenerational living in Ireland: Going back to our roots

Irish photo-artist goes from the newsbeat in Cork to cause a stir in New York

Bandersnatch: Charlie Brooker’s triumph of technology

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »