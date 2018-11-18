Legendary GAA commentator Weeshie Fogarty dies aged 77

Legendary GAA commentator, referee and broadcaster, Weeshie Fogarty has died at the age of 77.

He was the voice of Radio Kerry's Terrace Talk, and was inducted into the McNamee Awards Hall of Fame in 2016.

Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy Rae, has said the county is devastated at the passing of a legend.

He said: "Weeshie has been a part of our lives for decades now, he was the voice of Kerry, he was the voice of Radio Kerry, the GAA and of everything that was and is good about the county of Kerry.

Weeshie Fogarty.

"There isn't a family that hasn't been touched or affected in a positive way by Weeshie because of the great contributions that he gave during commentating on matches, during his various programmes in Radio Kerry, and indeed, in national broadcasting."

Tributes have been flooding in today following his death.

Heartfelt condolences to the family of the delightfully entertaining Weeshie Fogarty, former referee and @radiokerrysport GAA analyst and @terracetalkrk host, who passed away early today. He was 77. A very kind, knowledgeable man who became a radio natural. RIP.— Tony Leen (@tonyleen) November 18, 2018

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague Weeshie Fogarty. On behalf of everybody at Radio Kerry we wish to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Joan and family, and to say - thank you Weeshie pic.twitter.com/f9kdyirkXM— Radio Kerry Sport (@radiokerrysport) November 18, 2018

Few could match Weeshie Fogarty’s passion for sport but particularly Gaelic football. Terrace Talk was his baby and oh how he nurtured it. May he rest in peace.— John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) November 18, 2018

We are very saddened to hear this morning of the death of Weeshie Fogarty, who was a columnist with this paper for many years. Weeshie was also a renowned radio broadcaster, an author, a Kerry footballer and, above all, a great family man, and a wonderful friend to all. RIP.— The Kerryman (@kerryman_ie) November 18, 2018