Legendary GAA commentator Weeshie Fogarty dies aged 77

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - 02:48 PM

Legendary GAA commentator, referee and broadcaster, Weeshie Fogarty has died at the age of 77.

He was the voice of Radio Kerry's Terrace Talk, and was inducted into the McNamee Awards Hall of Fame in 2016.

Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy Rae, has said the county is devastated at the passing of a legend.

He said: "Weeshie has been a part of our lives for decades now, he was the voice of Kerry, he was the voice of Radio Kerry, the GAA and of everything that was and is good about the county of Kerry.

Weeshie Fogarty.

"There isn't a family that hasn't been touched or affected in a positive way by Weeshie because of the great contributions that he gave during commentating on matches, during his various programmes in Radio Kerry, and indeed, in national broadcasting."

Tributes have been flooding in today following his death.


