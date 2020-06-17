Lee Chin: Counties will seek advantages before training is permitted

Wexford hurling star Lee Chin with Jessica O’Callaghan and her partner, Stephen Flanagan, outside No90 Carton Wood, Maynooth, after the couple won the €405,000 luxury house that was raffled as a fundraiser by Chin’s Faythe Harriers GAA Club. Picture: Leon Farrell

Lee Chin says it is inevitable that county teams will look to gain advantages over their opponents ahead of September 14.

That is the date county panels are officially permitted to resume collective training but the Wexford joint-captain expects he and his team-mates will reassemble for meetings prior to that.

“Well, I don't see an issue with county panels getting together to go through some tactical strategics, video analysis, different types of things. But the way it is at the moment, we're just waiting to see what the GAA is going to advise.

“In terms of training, I just don't see any point in talking about whether we are going to go back or not because everyone is going to make a gain somewhere but with the clubs at the moment it's just about getting out with them and doing what we can with them.

“It's not often we get a lot of time to be training with our clubs during the year so the players are going to take an opportunity to enjoy that, get the most out of everyone around them.”

However, Chin hopes the GAA may bring forward the September 14 date. "For me, a lad who is playing inter-county hurling, I want as much time to prepare myself for that level of hurling because it is a massive step up.

“Obviously, you want to be getting around the guys that are at that level with you in terms of your county team and the more time you have, in my opinion, with them, you're going to get up to speed and get ready for Championship hurling.”

Although it has been criticised as being too compact and suiting the county team, Chin supports Wexford’s competitions control committee’s scheduling of the county championships.

The intention is to complete the senior hurling championship first, possibly in August. However, Faythe Harriers man Chin confirmed he will be one of several on the county hurling panel that will then turn their attention to the football championship following the hurling competition.

“I think there's a lot of rumour out there, a lot of misinformation in Wexford about that particular situation where the block of hurling would come first and then the football would come after.

“I know people are speaking a little bit about that inter-county lads might not play football afterwards but I have every intention of playing football with my club. I can't really speak for any of the rest of the lads but I can only imagine that they'll play football for their clubs as well. I think there's 80% on our panel that play club football and I'd imagine that they have every intention of playing club football afterwards.”

The opportunity to play two uninterrupted club championships one after another excites the 2019 All-Star. “All the other years I've been playing club championship in Wexford, in the month of April you play two and two and then come the latter end of the year when the inter-county scene has finished up you play one and then the other, each week.

“But I'm delighted to see that potentially if you make it to county finals that you're playing it straight out and will have four or five games throughout it, week after week. I find that very exciting because it's something you can just focus on completely.”

The 27-year-old anticipates Davy Fitzgerald will have no issue in county hurlers training with their club football teams. “A lot of our lads that do play football would be key figures and key men for their football clubs. And they like playing football, they enjoy it… like, I think, throughout that time Davy will be allowing us to go training with our football clubs also. He's very much wanting us to play football for our clubs as well because I suppose for him it's getting that match fitness again.”

When Fitzgerald insisted on The Sunday Game the weekend before last that winning an All-Ireland wasn’t his priority, Chin knew where he was coming from. “I wouldn't think he's trying to pull the wool over anyone's eyes by making a comment like that. I believe that he's being genuine but I suppose that as players and as a manager and as competitors you'd still be going out looking to win each game.

“And look, the prize at the end of it all would still be an All-Ireland and every team in Ireland at the end of the day no matter what they say they want to go out and win that.”

There is nothing Chin would have liked more than to have faced Kilkenny in UPMC Nowlan Park in the final round of the Leinster SHC round-robin phase last weekend. All the same, he he is dwelling on the positives the lockdown has provided him.

“Selfishly in a way, the pandemic suited in a sense of I was struggling with injuries at the start of the year and I suppose that the bit of time off like that came at an ideal time. It gave me an opportunity to just get back myself back to together and get myself right again and moving and functioning the way I want to.

“At the moment I'm injury free and I'm interested in just seeing where I can go now. But look it, there's still a long road ahead of us in terms of normality, and a long road ahead in terms of getting back to full fitness.

"But the break has been quite enjoyable at the same time, I won't lie, I have enjoyed the fact, coming into the summer and the good weather and the weather changing. It was a lot easier to start up the barbeque and crack open a bottle as well, just to let the hair down and enjoy that.”