News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

League or championship, not both, O’Keeffe warns

League or championship, not both, O’Keeffe warns
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, March 20, 2020 - 06:00 AM

The National League or the Championship — that is the choice facing the GAA, according to former fixtures chief Tony O’Keeffe.

As county chairs convene in a teleconference to discuss the impact of the coronavirus crisis on fixtures, the ex-Kerry secretary says only one of the competitions can survive this year.

O’Keeffe, who headed up the GAA’s Games Administration Committee from 2003 to 2006 before later taking over the Central Competitions Control Committee in 2013 for two years, believes a knock-out Championship is the way to go.

“My own fear is either the league or the championship won’t be played,” he said. “Only one of them will be played because you won’t be able in such a short space of time to do both. And you will want a lot of club involvement then because it means a lot to a huge amount of members, and nationally there would be huge engagement.”

Club schedules are already changing, but O’Keeffe knows counties will be loath to cancel their own competitions and he suggests they are “probably” more important than the National League.

“In Kerry, people are very much in favour of the divisional set-up and the fact they have the divisional championships in winter. They usually take about six weeks of games and that’s after the club and county championships.”

Looking at the current situation in China, where the virus originated, O’Keeffe estimates a June or July resumption for GAA activity might be on the cards.

“The situation in China at the moment might suggest this is a three-month problem. If we started addressing it this month, you might think that we might be cleared of it by June. Then it would take at least a month for counties to get ready to play the championship. That’s just one view, not necessarily the facts.”

County chairs will discuss the impact the Covid-19 crisis is having on the fixtures calendar at 12pm on Friday. The idea of knockout formats for both the All-Ireland senior football and hurling championships or abbreviated versions of those formats that currently exist is becoming more of a possibility with each passing day.

The 2020 Allianz Leagues may yet be deemed null and void, although there is some hope that they could be concluded for the sake of the newly-established Tailteann Cup year. However, both the club and county championships will require a lead-in time to prepare.

The Kerry County Board informed clubs on Wednesday that they will provide a preparation period of two to three weeks.

Allianz, which recently signed a new league sponsorship deal with the GAA, last week backed the GAA’s decision to suspend all Gaelic games activity until Sunday week, stating: “As sponsors to the Allianz Leagues and partner of the GAA for over 28 years, we support their decision to suspend all matches until March 29. We will continue to liaise closely with the GAA over the coming weeks prioritising the safety of players, fans, and all those involved.”

However, that cessation period is now expected to extend beyond March 29 and likely after Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12.

More on this topic

A new way of life as we try to ride out the virus shutdownA new way of life as we try to ride out the virus shutdown

Can the advanced mark be considered a success?Can the advanced mark be considered a success?

GAA clubs hoping for quick return of crucial local lotto drawsGAA clubs hoping for quick return of crucial local lotto draws

Mike McGurn: ‘Madness to restart without another pre-season’Mike McGurn: ‘Madness to restart without another pre-season’

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

The stay at home challenge – how sports stars passed the time todayThe stay at home challenge – how sports stars passed the time today

Padraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as plannedPadraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as planned

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotelsGary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotels

Russian ice hockey and Turkish basketball – Some sport did take place todayRussian ice hockey and Turkish basketball – Some sport did take place today


Lifestyle

Suit yourself with a new spin on spring tailoring writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week – Tailor Made

Office workers are supported by a technical team and colleagues but for those who are going it alone at home there can be a steep learning curve, says Clodagh FinnHome comforts: Clodagh Finn on stress-free remote working

The makers of Downton Abbey are back with a new drama series about the blossoming of association football in England, writes Ed PowerThe English Game: Downton Abbey creators' new Netflix drama about the beginnings of association football

G AMERS have been battling viruses for years now - more on our machines thanon our person. Still, the best anti-virus protection right now is to stay home and stay safe— just use the time to play more games! Here’s our list of questionable games to play while in quarantine.GameTech: It’s a fine excuse to play games

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »