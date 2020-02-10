League games postponed due to Storm Ciara refixed for Sunday

The Allianz Football League games postponed due to the effects of Storm Ciara have been refixed for this Sunday.

Mike Quirke's unbeaten Laois will welcome Cavan to O'Moore Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The three games, which were due to take place yesterday, will all throw-in at 1pm.

Mike Quirke's unbeaten Laois will welcome Cavan to O'Moore Park in what remains a congested Division 2, with only two points separating first and last.

In Division 3, a first win of the campaign is up for grabs between bottom-side Louth and Offaly at Drogheda's Gaelic Grounds.

Sligo will go top if they can make it three wins from three against Wicklow in their delayed Divison 4 clash, with Aughrim the venue.

A full round of Hurling League fixtures will take place the same day at 2pm.

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. Cork 2010 memories