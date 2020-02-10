News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

League games postponed due to Storm Ciara refixed for Sunday

By Stephen Barry
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 05:01 PM

The Allianz Football League games postponed due to the effects of Storm Ciara have been refixed for this Sunday.

Mike Quirke's unbeaten Laois will welcome Cavan to O'Moore Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Mike Quirke's unbeaten Laois will welcome Cavan to O'Moore Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The three games, which were due to take place yesterday, will all throw-in at 1pm.

Mike Quirke's unbeaten Laois will welcome Cavan to O'Moore Park in what remains a congested Division 2, with only two points separating first and last.

In Division 3, a first win of the campaign is up for grabs between bottom-side Louth and Offaly at Drogheda's Gaelic Grounds.

Sligo will go top if they can make it three wins from three against Wicklow in their delayed Divison 4 clash, with Aughrim the venue.

A full round of Hurling League fixtures will take place the same day at 2pm.

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. Cork 2010 memories

More on this topic

Cork defender Sean O'Donoghue suffers hamstring injuryCork defender Sean O'Donoghue suffers hamstring injury

'Terrible' David Clifford red another example of referees lacking common sense - Whelan'Terrible' David Clifford red another example of referees lacking common sense - Whelan

Ronan McCarthy 'not hopeful' after Kevin Crowley suffers shoulder injuryRonan McCarthy 'not hopeful' after Kevin Crowley suffers shoulder injury

O’Connor to succeed Shefflin as Ballyhale Shamrocks coachO’Connor to succeed Shefflin as Ballyhale Shamrocks coach

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Southern Kings select 27-man squad ahead of Munster matchSouthern Kings select 27-man squad ahead of Munster match

Jack Conan could be fit for Saracens quarter-final; Dan Leavy not far behindJack Conan could be fit for Saracens quarter-final; Dan Leavy not far behind

Cork defender Sean O'Donoghue suffers hamstring injuryCork defender Sean O'Donoghue suffers hamstring injury

13 Ireland players released to provinces as Addison remains in 23-man squad13 Ireland players released to provinces as Addison remains in 23-man squad


Lifestyle

A relative of suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst has produced a children’s book on female role models who have tried to save the world, writes Marjorie BrennanWonder women who helped the environment

CPR course could help to save a life, says Helen O’Callaghan.CPR: Get to the heart of the matter

A recent column on traditional folk medicine involving the use of plants and herbs for treating various ailments drew a response from several readers.Old cures for warts and all

The likely impacts of climate change on wildlife reserves in the US has been examined by researchers at the University of Washington.Climate change forcing mass relocation

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »