Lawlor wants flying league start for Kilkenny

Kilkenny full-back Huw Lawlor wants to see his side get their NHL campaign off to a winning start against Dublin this weekend.

“It’s a big year. Getting to the (All-Ireland) final last year was great but we were disappointed how it finished. But that’s parked now and we’ll try and go at it again,” said Lawlor.

“It’s a new year with a new fresh set up in there so we’ll give the competition a good go.

“For the league you want to be competitive but you want to try different lads as well. I got my chance in the league last year and I went from there.

“It’s a mixture of wanting to win all the games and wanting to give everyone the chance of playing.”

Kilkenny play Leinster rivals Dublin, Laois, Carlow and Wexford in Group 2 of Division 1, while Clare present the only Munster opposition to the Cats.

“It’s a funny group,” said Lawlor.

“It’s nearly like a round robin before the Leinster round robin in the summer. We’ll give it a good go anyway and see where it gets us.

“Every day we go out we’ll be trying to win the game and we’ll try and get up the table as far as we can.

“There is no point going in and not looking to win: We want to be competitive and win every game. That’s always the aim.

“This time of the year we’re only getting going. It’s all about getting in the games and getting the competitive side of things going.

“We have a long year ahead, so we’ll get stuck into it.

“We have Dublin up first and they are hurling very well and have a lot of work done. It’ll be a big test for us.”

New Galway hurling boss mixes experience and youth in his first league selection — Shane O’Neill’s side to face Westmeath this Sunday features a strong central, including Joe Canning at centre-forward.

Mayo boss James Horan gives league debuts to four players in tomorrow night’s NFL Division 1 clash with Donegal — Oisín Mullin, Jordan Flynn, Bryan Walsh and Ryan O’Donoghue all make their first starts for Mayo.

John Conlon of Clonlara is to captain Clare’s senior hurlers for the 2020 campaign while Tulla’s David McInerney will be the vice-captain.

Waterford manager Benji Casey has named a strong side to take on Limerick tomorrow night in their opening fixture in the Allianz Football League, while Cavan have named a 33-man panel ahead of their clash with Armagh tomorrow night.

GALWAY (SH v Westmeath): E. Murphy, D. Morrissey, ,G. McInerney, TJ Brennan J. Coen, P. Mannion (c), A. Touhey, S. Linnane, T. Haran, D. Kilcommins, J. Canning, C. Mannion, J. Flynn, C. Whelan, J. Mannion.

Subs: D. Fahy, J. Fitzpatrick, J. Grealish, P. Killeen, A. Harte, S. Loftus, B. Concannon, N. Burke, E. Niland, S. Bleahene, T. Monaghan.

MAYO (SF v Donegal): D. Clarke, O. Mullen, B. Harrison, C. Boyle, P. O Hora, S. Coen, P. Durcan, T. Parsons, J. Flynn, B. Walsh, D. O’Connor, F. Boland, R. O’Donoghue, B. Reape, J. Carr.

WATERFORD (SF v Limerick): P. Hunt, D. O Cathasaigh, B. Looby, R. Flynn, D. Corcoran, S. O’Donovan, D. Ryan, M. Curry, M. Kiely, D. Guiry, J. Curry, S. Curry, C. Murray (c), B. Lynch, J. Gleeson.

CAVAN (SF v Armagh): C. Brady (Arva), C. Brady (Gowna), K.Brady, L. Brady, L.. Buchanan, S. Cadden, R. Connolly, C. Conroy, E. Doughty, P. Faulkner, E. Fortune, L. Fortune, R. Galligan T. Galligan, P. Graham, P. Gilchreest, B. Kelly, O. Kiernan, C. Madden, B. Magee, G.McKiernan, J. McLoughlin, P. Meade, K. Monahan, N. Murray, S. Murray, C. O’Reilly, O. Pierson, M. Reilly, C. Smith, G. Smith, J. Smith, S. Smith.