Late scoring burst gives Clare victory over Cork

Clare 1-20 - 0-21 Cork

Colin Guilfoyle’s late goal gave Clare the impetus to win this Co-Op Superstores Munster SHL clash in Cusack Park, Ennis, the home side’s late scoring burst getting them the win ahead of a visiting Cork side who had dominated much of an entertaining game viewed by 1,987 spectators.

Cork were far more efficient than Clare in the first half, with the unerring Declan Dalton helping them to a healthy 0-13 to 0-7 first half lead.

Both teams had experimental teams on the field but the visitors’ new men settled faster.

Pic: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Clare were transformed on the restart, hitting four points in the opening four minutes of the second half.

Cork got to grips with their opponents and swapped points for much of the second period, and were four points up late in the game thanks to a fine Jamie Coughlan point.

Then sub Guilfoyle’s ground strike found the net. A galvanised Clare side sensed victory, and Ryan Taylor and Diarmuid Ryan sealed the game with injury-time points.

Scorers for Clare: N. Deasy (0-10, 7 frees); G. Cooney, D. Ryan (0-3 each), C. Guilfoyle (1-0); D. Conroy (0-2); C. Malone, R. Taylor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton (0-10, 7 frees, 2 65s, 1 sideline); M. O’Halloran, J. Coughlan (1 free)(0-4 each); R. O’Flynn (0-2); Cormac Murphy (0-1).

Clare: K. Hogan, J. McCarthy, D. Fitzgerald, R. Hayes, A. McCarthy, C. Galvin (c), C. Malone, S. Golden, D. Conroy, D. Ryan, N. Deasy, A. Shanagher, G. Cooney, A. Shanagher, M. O’Neill.

Subs: C. Guilfoyle for Conroy (51); C. Cleary for Galvin (54); J. Browne for Fitzgerald (58); C. McInerney for Shanagher (65)

Cork: P. Collins, S. O’Donoghue, D. Griffin, D. Lowney, C. Joyce, T. O’Mahony, R. Downey, Wl Kearney, C. Cahalane (c), C. Murphy, M. O’Halloran, A. Walsh, J. Coughlan, D. Dalton, R. O’Flynn.

Subs: C. Beausang for Kearney (63); P. Leopold for O’Halloran (71).

Referee: F. Horgan (Tipperary).