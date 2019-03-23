Late goal earns Ballybay dramatic win over Boherbue

Ballybay Community College (Monaghan) 1-16 - 1-14 Boherbue Comprehensive School (Cork)

after extra time

Ballybay Community College School took custody of the Edmund Rice Cup after a historic victory over Boherbue Comprehensive College in a thrilling All Ireland Colleges D SFC Final at the Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence, Newbridge today.

From an epic contest, the Ulster champions came good in extra time with super sub Julius Sniouksta netting a late match winning goal.

Crucially the greater balance of Ballybay surfaced when required but not before earning a stiff challenge from a brave Boherbue challenge.

A Jack Curtin goal gave Boherbue a positive start but with 2018 Monaghan minors Aaron Mulligan and Darragh Dempsey on target for Ballybay, it ensured parity at the break 0-8 to 1-5.

Though Ballybay shaded the second half, late points from Thomas Casey and Gerry O’Sullivan to Boherbue forced deadlock 0-13 to 1-10 at the end of the hour.

Boherbue looked the sharper side in the first period of extra time to enjoy a two point grip.

However Ballybay upped the tempo in a gripping closing 10 minutes highlighted on Snioukstsa late goal to land the accolades.

🏆🏆Ballybay Community College All Ireland Champions🏆🏆 will be coming back through the town via Castleblayney Road at approx 8.30 tonight! Parade through the town to the sports hall at rear of College for a brief homecoming!! All welcome #SupportOurChampions 💛🖤🏐 pic.twitter.com/PCQwscOpYX — Ballybay Community College (@BallybayCC) March 23, 2019

BALLYBAY CC: S Black, E McPhillips, C Corrigan, T McPhilips, D McElearney, E Duffy 0-1, J Hughes, J Wilson, S Slevin, A Mulligan (0-9, 0-5 frees, 0-1 ‘45), P Quinn, J Duffy, M Coyle (0-1), D Dempsey (0-4, 0-2f), D McCann 0-1.

Sub: J Snioukstsa 1-0.

BOHERBUE CS: B.J. Dunstan; J Daly, J O’Connor, L Deane; S Murphy, S Curtin, C Murphy 0-2; F Cronin, L Murphy; A O’Connor 0-1, T Casey 0-3, J Curtin 1-0; L Moynihan, G O’Sullivan(0-9, 0-5 frees), C Curtin 0-1.

Subs: O Harty, A Buckley, E Collins.

Referee: D Coady(Kildare).