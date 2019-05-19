NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Late free earns Cork minors a draw against Limerick

Darragh Flynn of Cork scores his side's first goal during the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship match between Limerick and Cork at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
John Keogh
Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 04:10 PM

Limerick 0-19 - 1-16 Cork

A late Darragh Flynn free earned Cork a 0-19 to 1-16 draw with Limerick at the end of a highly entertaining Munster MHC tie at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Flynn was the hero for John Considine’s men as he hit six frees in the last 13 minutes to pull back a Limerick side that looked set earn a win from their opening game.

Cathal O’Neill was a star of the Limerick side that reached the Munster Final in 2018 and was again central to the Treaty cause with a haul of 0-10.

O’Neill and Daniel Hogan traded points in the opening minutes but 1-1 from Flynn in the space of three minutes put Cork in full control.

Jack Cahalane brilliantly took Colin Walsh’s low delivery, before offloading to Flynn, who then fired past a helpless Jack Franklin for the game’s only goal.

Cork extended their advantage through Flynn and Paul O’Riordan but Limerick hit back through three O’Neill who landed scores in a row. Further efforts from Aidan O’Connor and Patrick Reale saw Limerick level in the 22 minute at 0-7 to 1-4.

O’Neill and Flynn traded points once more in the run up to half time but it was Limerick that went ahead going into the break thanks to a fine effort on the run from O’Connor.

O’Neill’s sixth point of the afternoon extended Limerick’s advantage to two points on the game’s resumption but Colin Walsh and Ethan Twomey soon saw the contest level for the third time.

However, Limerick then hit a bit of a purple patch with O’Connor and two fine strikes from full forward Adam English putting them 0-13 to 1-7 ahead eight minutes into the second half.

Flynn arrested the slide for Cork but O’Neill’s immediate response from a free kept the Rebels at arm’s length.

English and O’Neill then put Limerick five clear and seemingly out of sight as the game entered the final stages a Cork side that looked dead on their feet.

However, there was a sting in the tail and it was Flynn who delivered it. The centre-forward hit four frees in a row to cut Limerick’s lead to one.

O’Neill did give Limerick some breathing space but Daniel Hogan and Flynn levelled the contest for a fourth time in added time.

O’Neill’s ninth free of the game looked to have edged it for Limerick but a Flynn free from inside his own ’65 gave Cork a dramatic draw.

Cork's goalkeeper Brion Saunderson and Patrick Reale of Limerick. Photo: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Scorers for Limerick: C O’Neill (0-10, 9 frees), A O’Connor (0-4), A English (0-3), D Hegarty and P Reale (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: D Flynn (1-10, 8 frees, 1 ’65) D Hogan (0-2), C Walsh, P O’Riordan, E Twomey and J Carr (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: J Franklin; R Lyons, M Keane, F O’Connor; J Quilty, EHurley, C Coughlan; A Murrihy, P Kirby; P Reale, D Hegarty, C O’Neill; A O’Connor, A English, P O’Donovan.

Subs: L Lynch for O’Donovan (49), C Casey for Reale (50), C Hanley Clarke for Murrihy (58).

CORK: B Saunderon; C O’Brien, C McCarthy, S Kingston; C McCarthy, C Joyce, B O’Sullivan; E Twomey, L Horgan; C Walsh, D Flynn, D Hogan; C McCarthy, J Cahalane, P O’Riordan.

Subs: L Doocey for Cian McCarthy (24), J Carr for O’Riordan (41), I Walsh for Colm McCarthy (44), L Mulroy Quiligan for Kingston (49), S Walsh for C Walsh (59).

Ref: P Kelly (Tipperary)

More on this topic

Cork leagues wrap

Here's five thing the Cork hurlers have to do to get summer back on track

Dublin could be surprise of the summer, says former Kilkenny star Morrissey

Noel McGrath and Tipp not looking back in anger

More in this Section

Kompany to take up player-manager job with Anderlecht

Captain Vincent Kompany to leave Manchester City

Deontay Wilder targets Anthony Joshua after knockout win over Dominic Breazeale

Billy Joe Saunders wins WBO title with impressive points win


Lifestyle

We Sell Comics: ‘It’s not all sitting around reading comics — there’s a lot of work’

Better to burn out or fade away? Saying farewell to Westeros

Weekend food with Darina Allen: World Bee Day

Mind matters: DJs band together for a tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »