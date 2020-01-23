Cork defender Sean O’Donoghue says consistency is what he and his teammates are aiming for this season.

The Inniscarra clubman was speaking ahead of this weekend’s NHL opener against Waterford: “You’re going to have five tough games.

“The toughest thing for us is trying to find that consistency that we’ve been lacking.

“We’ve been working on it over and over again and we’ve been playing well at times and playing poorly at times.

“We’re looking at finding that strength in depth in the panel as well as gaining that consistency throughout the league.

“We have five games and we’ll focus on them one at a time but it’s just trying to put performance after performance together. Then we’ll see where we are after the league, heading into the summer.

“The consistency was there in 2017, it was there again in 2018, I don’t know what happened last year, it was like a different Cork team showing up.

“We always went out to play well and to perform but things didn’t go our way at times.

“When we played well, we were hard to stop and when we played poorly, we were too easy to beat. We’re trying to be as hard to stop as often as possible.”

O’Donoghue learned his trade in the centre of the field before moving back to the defence with UCC.

I was midfield up until fresher hurling when our full-back Kevin Daly from Waterford did his cruciate. I was thrown in (full-back line) then and I’ve been struggling to get out ever since.

“The role of corner-back has changed a bit, you’re nearly playing with three corner-backs now because you don’t know what the opposition is going to do — whether they play two inside, one inside, three inside, sometimes they might have nobody inside.

“You have to have that adaptability to move out the field as well. It’s different to 10 years ago, when you’d just get the ball and hit it as far as you can.

“Now, you have to try to move the ball out and things like your first touch are a lot more important nowadays for corner-backs.”

O’Donoghue welcomed the return of Kieran Kingston as Cork manager for this season: “I think everyone would have been positive about Kieran coming back.

“Everyone got on well with him before, it was he who pulled me in in 2016 along with Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Kingston.

“He got things rolling back then and it’s great to see him back again. Everyone knows he’s a massive fan of Cork hurling, there’s a real passion there.”

That passion is shared by his players. O’Donoghue instances the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Limerick as one of his motivations.

“I remember looking at the clock and there was eight minutes to go and we were six points up and Hoggy hit the post and then they came down and got a point.

“Sham (Seamus Harnedy) was blocked down and they went down and got a point and they started to claw it back.

“We’re just looking to get back to that stage and take it another couple of steps further. It’s horrible thinking about it, but you can use it as ammunition as well and use that anger.

“You don’t want to forget about it completely either, keeping it at the back of the mind gives you that bit of drive as well.

Everyone has their own personal reasons why they want to beat other teams, I suppose at my age we’ve lost to Limerick all the way up, minor, U21 and senior.

“Everyone has their own thing, but we’re trying to avoid that as much as possible and focus on ourselves and give ourselves the best chance of that consistency, which we’ll be really focusing on during the league.”