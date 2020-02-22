News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Laois's one-point win keeps them in Division 1 hurling for another year

Laois's one-point win keeps them in Division 1 hurling for another year
By Greg Mulhall
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 10:12 PM

Laois 0-15 - 0-14 Carlow

The Laois hurlers ensured their Division 1 status for another year with a slender one-point win over neighbours Carlow in a real dogfight at MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday night.

Eddie Brennan’s side made hard work of it at times, particularly in the closing half, as they were forced to withstand a Carlow comeback that fell agonisingly short. John Nolan sent over the equaliser for Carlow two minutes from the end and while Marty Kavanagh had one last chance to snatch a draw in the final minute of injury-time, Ross King’s twelfth point of the contest on the stroke of 70 minutes ultimately proved the difference.

It was a gritty display from both sides in awful underfoot conditions, an overworked and heavy playing surface in Portlaoise showing all the signs of a pitch that hosted its fourth game in seven days.

Laois settled the quicker of the two sides and despite their rising wide tally, they led by four points by the 22nd minute. King and his opposing free-taker, Marty Kavanagh, traded early scores before King added two more.

Spectators had to wait until the 21st minute for the first score from play, clubmates James Ryan and King combined for the latter’s fourth and Willie Dunphy’s effort from the right sideline made it 0-5 to 0-1.

Carlow cut it back with four Kavanagh frees either side of a King brace, but the home side pushed their lead out to five with the final three points of the half going their way to leave the scoreboard reading 0-10 to 0-5 at the interval.

Carlow rifled over the three in a row right after the restart, two from Kavanagh and a single from sub Chris Nolan. Laois settled with points from King and wing-back Ciaran McEvoy, but Carlow would register four of the next five - all from Kavanagh - to make it a one-point game with ten minutes left to play.

John Nolan sent over the equalising point for Carlow in the 68th minute to set up a tense finish, only for Ross King’s final free of the night to edge the home side back ahead entering injury-time. Kavanagh had one final chance from range, but his effort tailed off and Laois held on.

Laois scorers: R King (0-12, 9 frees), W Dunphy, A Dunphy and C McEvoy (0-1 each).

Carlow scorers: M Kavanagh (0-11, 8 frees), Chris Nolan (0-2), John Nolan (0-1).

Laois: E Rowland; L Senior, M Whelan, D Hartnett; P Delaney, J Kelly, C McEvoy; J Lennon, Fiachra C Fennell; W Dunphy, J Ryan, P Purcell; R King, A Dunphy, E Gaughan.

Subs: C Taylor for A Dunphy (56), R Broderick for Kelly (59), C Comerford for Fennell (65).

Carlow: D Jordan; A Corcoran, P Doyle, M Doyle; R Smithers, D English, D Byrne; J Kavanagh, A Amond; JM Nolan, P Coady, K McDonald; M Kavanagh, T Joyce, G Bennett.

Subs: C Nolan for Coady (HT), J Nolan for Amond (55), S Whelan for Joyce (56), E Byrne for D Byrne (63), M Malone for JM Nolan (66).

Ref: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

More on this topic

Dublin sucker Donegal with late onslaught stealing one-point winDublin sucker Donegal with late onslaught stealing one-point win

Cork footballers make it four from four after tight Tipp tussleCork footballers make it four from four after tight Tipp tussle

13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park

Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park

Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory

Tipperary to wear jerseys commemorating Bloody Sunday centenaryTipperary to wear jerseys commemorating Bloody Sunday centenary

Waterford secure their first win in four in weather-bashed match against SligoWaterford secure their first win in four in weather-bashed match against Sligo


Lifestyle

Keep chomping on those carrots so your eyes will be in perfect working order for that prolonged annual gaze through the keyhole as Home of the Year returns for a sixth series next week.Home of the Year offers a good excuse for a bit of good-natured interiors voyeurism

They differ from the more prevalent oranges we eat because their flesh, and often the skin, is crimson or deep red in colour.Michelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood oranges

The annual Members Exhibition now underway at the Lavit Gallery in Cork features 92 works from 72 artists.The exhibition runs until March 7.Under the hammer: Your guide to upcoming auctions

There’s an oriental theme at the James Adam ‘At Home’ auction in Dublin, says Des O’SullivanAuctions: Sale full of eastern promise

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »