Laois unable to field camogie team in 2020 All-Ireland Championship

Laois will not field a camogie team in the All-Ireland Championship in 2020.

The Laois Camogie Board cited the "unavailability of players" to form a panel to compete in the Intermediate Championship this year.

Laois narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals in 2019, finishing a point behind Tipperary in the group stage.

The county won the All-Ireland Junior title in 2015 and, only last May, their minors claimed the All-Ireland B Championship with a replay win over Limerick.

Laois Camogie thanked the players who did commit for the year in a statement on their Facebook page. They also thanked manager Kieran Delaney, who was appointed in November 2019 to replace Donal Franks.

It read: "Following an executive meeting held on Monday, 6th January 2020, it is with great regret that Laois Camogie are not in a position to field an intermediate team for the 2020 competitions due to unavailability of players.

"Laois Camogie would sincerely like to thank Kieran Delaney and his management team for their time, commitment, and professionalism to date.

"Laois Camogie would also like to acknowledge the players who did commit but unfortunately there wasn't enough to form a panel."