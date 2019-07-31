News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Laois pay tribute to departing boss John Sugrue

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 08:42 AM

John Sugrue has taken the surprise decision to step away from Laois after two years in which he led them to successive promotions.

The Renard man, who runs his own physiotherapy clinic in Portlaoise, brought the O’Moore County from Division 4 at the start of last season to Division 2 this past March.

A first Leinster final appearance last year since 2007 was also a highlight for the 41-year-old although Dublin beat them by 18 points and they exited the Championship in the subsequent fourth round qualifier when Monaghan prevailed by five points.

Following a good provincial quarter-final win over their League rivals Westmeath, Laois were outclassed by Meath in the semi-final when they went down by 11 points. However, they recovered to beat Derry away and Offaly in Portlaoise before Cork disposed of them easily, 4-20 to 1-15, in a fourth round qualifier earlier this month.

News of the former Kerry physical trainer and physio’s departure was confirmed in a statement by Laois GAA yesterday, who paid tribute to him for his contribution: “Laois GAA football manager John Sugrue has announced his decision to step down from his position as senior football manager. Laois GAA wish to state their sincere thanks to John for his hard work, dedication and professionalism that he brought to this role.”

In his two-year term, he managed our senior football team to successive promotions from Division 4 to Division 2, progressed to a Leinster Senior Football Final in 2018, whilst also reaching Round 4 of the Qualifier series in his two years involved.

“He has certainly left the panel in a better position to take the challenge to a new level under a new direction. Laois GAA wish John the very best of luck in whatever role he now chooses.”

Sugrue’s exit comes just a day after Rory Gallagher confirmed he was stepping down as Fermanagh manager also after two seasons in charge.

John SugrueGAA ManagersTOPIC: Laois GAA

