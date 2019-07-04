Laois names unchanged side for Thurles battle with Cork

Laois manager John Sugrue has named an unchanged side for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC fourth-round qualifier against Cork.

Sugrue has kept faith with the same 15 who began last Saturday’s 0-20 to 0-15 third-round qualifier win against Offaly. Laois are bidding to reach the Super 8s for the first time.

Elsewhere, Waterford have been successful in their bid to have next week’s Munster U20 football semi-final against Cork pushed back a day to ease the burden on their dual players. Waterford were due to travel to Clonakilty next Thursday, July 11, but shortly after they overcame Clare in Tuesday’s Munster quarter-final, the Déise county board lodged a request to have the fixture put back 24 hours.

The Waterford U20 hurlers begin their Munster championship campaign next Tuesday with a semi-final assignment away to Tipperary, and with eight members of the football panel also part of the hurling set-up, the respective managements did not want their dual players lining out twice in the space of 48 hours.

Munster GAA yesterday confirmed the Cork-Waterford football semi-final will now take place on Friday, July 12 (Clonakilty, 7pm), three days after the Tipperary-Waterford U20 hurling clash.

All eight dual players — Mark Twomey, Tom Barron (younger brother of Jamie), Sam Fitzgerald, Brian Lynch, Dan Booth, Sean Whelan-Barrett, Billy Power, and Darragh O’Keeffe — started Tuesday’s surprise 1-10 to 1-9 quarter-final win over Clare. The other semi-final, between Kerry and Limerick at Tralee, remains in its July 11 slot. The Munster U20 football final is on Thursday, July 18.

Laois (All-Ireland SFC round four qualifier v Cork): G Brody; S Attride, D Booth, G Dillon; T Collins, R Pigott, P O’Sullivan; J O’Loughlin, K Lillis; D O’Reilly, D Kingston, M Scully; R Munnelly, C Murphy, P Kingston.