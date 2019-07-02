News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Laois find the extra gear to overcome Westmeath

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 11:32 PM

Leinster U20 FC

Laois 2-20 - 0-20 Westmeath

(after extra-time)

Goals from Michael Doran and Dan McCormack ultimately separated Laois from Westmeath in a gripping tie in Mullingar last night.

The sides were tied at 0-3 apiece when McCormack fed Doran for a well-taken goal for Laois in the 13th minute. Westmeath rallied well with a brace of outstanding points from Diarmuid Martin and Dan Heavin keeping them firmly in contention.

The home team edged ahead in the 28th minute but a Diarmuid Whelan free on the half-hour mark left the sides on level terms at half-time.

The second half was closely contested despite Westmeath racing into a four-point lead by the 35th minute. Alan Kinsella’s pointed free in the first minute of added-time brought the teams level again at the end of normal time, 1-12 to 0-15.

Laois had the better of the first 10-minute period of extra-time and imposing full forward McCormack scored his side’s second goal with the last kick of the half to put his team ahead by 2-17 to 0-18. The O’Moore County men added three points to the Lake County’s two in the second period to emerge as six-point winners.

Scorers for Laois: D Whelan 0-8 (5f); D McCormack 1-2; A Kinsella 0-5 (1f); M Doran 1-1; E Dunne 0-2; J Owens (f), R Tyrell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: D Heavin 0-6 (4f); TJ Cox 0-4 (1f); N Cully 0-3; A Neary (1f), B Cox (1 lineball) 0-2 each; D Martin, A Flanagan, C Nolan 0-1 each.

Laois:

M Byron; M Dowling, S Lacey, A Mohan; C Slevin, J Lacey, D Brophy; R Tyrell, E Dunne; R Coffey, M Doran, N Dunne; A Kinsella, D McCormack, D Whelan. Subs: J Owens for Coffey (37), PJ Daly for N Dunne (37), J Maher for Doran (49), R Coffey for Slevin (e/t, 10), K Byrne for Lacey (e/t, 16), N Dunne for Kinsella (e/t, 18).

Westmeath:

J Nugent; S Rock, A Robinson, E Bracken; E Mulvihill, D Martin, K Stone; N Cully, A Flanagan; J Maxwell, P Gorman, D Heavin; B Cox, S McCartan, TJ Cox. Subs: C Nolan for Stone (22), A Neary for McCartan (35), J Coughlan for Flanagan (46), C Murphy for Heavin (inj., 47), A Nugent for TJ Cox (51), S McGonagle for Murphy (BC, 60 + 5), TJ Cox for Coughlan (start of e/t), A Flanagan for Rock (start of e/t), S McCartan for Flanagan (e/t, h-t), J Beaumont for Neary (e/t, 13).

Ref: B Cawley (Kildare).

