Laois champions crush St Rynagh’s to set up semi-final meeting with Mullin's

Rathdowney-Errill (Laois) 4-16 St Rynagh’s (Offaly) 0-10

Rathdowney-Errill steamrolled St Rynagh’s in Portlaoise to set up a Leinster Club SHC semi-final meeting with St Mullin's.

The Laois champions led 0-9 to 0-6 at interval but went into overdrive on the restart to crush the Offaly champions with goals from Mark Kavanagh (penalty), James Ryan and a Ross King brace.

The opening half was a stop-start affair dominated by the free-taking of Kavanagh and Aiden Treacy.

Few would have predicted the whitewash which followed, Rathdowney-Errill assuming control of the game when Ross King fired in a brilliant goal midway through the half.

Mark Kavanagh followed it up with a clinical penalty, and St Rynagh’s race was run.

Scorers for Rathdowney-Errill: M Kavanagh 1-10 (1-0p, 0-7f2, 0-2 sl, 0-1 ’65), J Ryan 1-1, R King 2-0, P Purcell 0-2, B McGinley, S Dollard, J Fitzpatrick 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Rynagh’s: A Treacy 0-6 (5f), G Conneely, S Dolan, O Hickey, G Scales 0-1 each.

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL: D Madden; J Corrigan, B Campion, J Purcell; J Fitzpatrick, J Kelly, E Killeen; P Purcell, J Keane; E Bourke, S Dollard, J Ryan; P McCane, R King, M Kavanagh.

Subs: B McGinley for Bourke (HT), T Dowling for McCane (47), R Bowe for Dollard (55), K O’Dea for Corrigan (55)

ST RYNAGH’S: C Clancy; S Wynne, C Hernon, D Shortt; M Moloney, B Conneely, P Quirke; G Kelly, J O’Connor; S Dolan, C Flannery, S Quirke; A Treacy, G Conneely, A Kenny.

Subs: L O’Connor for Flannery (42), O Hickey for S Quirke (50), G Scales for Treacy (55).

Referee: G McGrath (Wexford)