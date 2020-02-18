News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Laois beat Westmeath on penalties

By Rory Delaney
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 12:13 PM

Laois 0-13 - 1-10 Westmeath

Laois are through to the semi-finals of the EirGrid Leinster U-20 championship this Saturday after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Westmeath last night.

Laois captain Ronan Coffey
Laois captain Ronan Coffey

Westmeath had started brightly thanks to points from Jack Murtagh and TJ Cox (free) as Laois took a while to settle, but once they did Ronan Coffey (3), Jack Owens and Daragh Galvin all found the target.

Westmeath had to work hard to get back into it, but they duly did, helped by a sin-binning of Laois captain Ronan Coffey. Westmeath finished the half the stronger of the two sides, as they trailed by just one at the break, 0-6 to 0-5.

Westmeath got on top in the second half thanks to a fortuitous goal from a Jack Colclough free in the 45th minute, and it was Laois’ turn to dig deep now. They duly did, with goalkeeper Matthew Byron’s pointed free in the 62nd minute forcing extra time.

After being level on occasions in extra time the game went to penalties. Laois went first and scored four of their five, leaving all the pressure on Westmeath’s Tommy Ryan, who saw his effort fly over the crossbar to hand Laois the win.

SCORERS – Laois: R Coffey (3f) 0-4, M Barry (2f, 1m) 0-3, J Owens 0-2 each, M Byron (f), Jack Lacey, S O’Neill, D Galvin (m) 0-1 each

Westmeath: K Colclough 1-0f, J Nugent, T Ryan (1m, 1f) 0-2 each, E Bracken, A Flanagan, J Murtagh, J Lynam, TJ Cox (f), S Maxwell 0-1 each.

LAOIS: M Byron; M Dowling, A Mohan, N Keane; D Brophy, G Saunders, Jack Lacey; PJ Daly, B Howlin; R Coffey, J Owens, D Larkin; SM Corcoran, D Galvin, Josh Lacey.

Subs: M Barry for Josh Lacey (34), S O’Neill for Corcoran (38), SM Corcoran for Howlin (68), R Bolger for Brophy (ht, et)

WESTMEATH: T Martin; C Daly, C Drumm, S McGonagle; E Bracken, E Mulvihill, D Seery; A Flanagan, J Tumelty; J Murtagh, S Allen, S McCartan; S Maxwell, TJ Cox, J Nugent.

Subs: J Lynam for Murtagh (ht), T Ryan for Tumelty (38), K Colclough for Allen (42), J Nagle for McGonagle (47), Jack Torpey for Nugent (55), S Fleming for Flanagan (64), T Graham for Seery (72), S Fox for McCartan (76, inj)

Referee: C Reilly (Meath)

Dalo's Hurling Show: The media finally catches up with Brick Walsh

More on this topic

All-Ireland minor winning Kerry keeper looks set for AFL moveAll-Ireland minor winning Kerry keeper looks set for AFL move

Christy O'Connor: Hurling’s more palatable alternative to the sin bin?Christy O'Connor: Hurling’s more palatable alternative to the sin bin?

O’Keeffe backs designated players speaking to refsO’Keeffe backs designated players speaking to refs

‘Brick’ preferred to do his talking on the pitch‘Brick’ preferred to do his talking on the pitch

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Manchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stageManchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stage

Staunton urges Quinn to give Kenny full backingStaunton urges Quinn to give Kenny full backing

‘The champion is not going anywhere’ – Wilder confident ahead of Fury rematch‘The champion is not going anywhere’ – Wilder confident ahead of Fury rematch

Liverpool ‘contenders’ for Champions League title again, says Jurgen KloppLiverpool ‘contenders’ for Champions League title again, says Jurgen Klopp


Lifestyle

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose husband’s controlling behaviour is making her feel trapped.Ask a counsellor: Why has my husband become so jealous and possessive?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »