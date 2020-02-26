Laois' Allianz League clash with Kilkenny moved to Nowlan Park

Laois have forfeited home advantage for Sunday's Allianz League clash with Kilkenny.

Because of concerns over the pitch surface at MW Hire O'Moore Park, the Midlanders have asked the CCC to switch the match to Kilkenny's UPMC Nowlan Park.

Laois boss Eddie Brennan admitted last weekend that their game against Carlow shouldn't have gone ahead at the venue.

"That pitch was in awful condition. I'd be apologetic to Carlow that we ended up playing the match like that," the Kilkenny legend said after his adopted county all-but sealed their Division 1 status for next season.

"But it doesn’t hide what went on out there. I think both teams deserve massive, massive credit because that was a battle, an absolute slog. We got out the right side of it, just barely," he added, reflecting on their one-point success.

Victory on Sunday would guarantee Kilkenny's spot in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm.