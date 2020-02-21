Dublin boss Mick Bohan has made two changes in personnel for Sunday’s pivotal Lidl National League Division 1 clash with Galway.

A repeat of the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final between the counties will be played at DCU St Clare’s at 1pm, on the 3G pitch there, and Dublin will be without 2018 TG4 All Star Lauren Magee, who was injured in the defeat to Cork last time out.

Magee is replaced in the starting line-up by Niamh Hetherton, while Laura Kane is handed a start in place of Kate Sullivan.

Galway, who have bounced back from their opening day loss against Waterford to record successive victories, are unchanged from the team that accounted for Donegal in Round 3.

This is a crucial fixture as Galway are currently second in the Division 1 standings behind pace-setters Cork, with six points, and two ahead of Dublin.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Cork will aim to maintain their 100% record when they host Mayo, who are alongside Galway on six points, at Cloughduv Hurling Club (2pm).

Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald has made one change in attack following victory over Dublin at Croke Park, with Sadhbh O'Leary coming in for Saoirse Noonan, while his Mayo counterpart Peter Leahy has made no fewer than seven changes in personnel from the team that started in the recent victory over Waterford.

Saoirse Lally, Clodagh McManamon, Roisin Durkin, Maria Cannon, Ella Brennan, Natasha Gaughan and Mary McHale all get the nod, with Danielle Caldwell, Ciara Whyte, Alannah Duffy, Maria Reilly, Lisa Cafferky, Jennifer Cawley and Amy Halligan dropping out of the team.

All four Division 1 fixtures are pencilled in for Sunday, with Waterford hosting Tipperary in a Munster derby, a game that’s currently fixed for Fraher Field in Dungarvan at 2pm.

Waterford make two changes to the team that lost out to Mayo, with Kelley Moroney replacing Rosie Landers in goal, while Roisin Tobin starts in place of Aisling Baumann.

There’s just one change on the Tipperary team, with Orla Winston returning to the starting line-up in place of Ellen Moore.

Waterford are currently on three points in the table, and coming into this one on the back of two successive defeats, while Tipp will be hoping to add to their tally of four points, and they’re high on confidence following last weekend’s victory over Westmeath.

In Sunday’s other Division 1 fixture, Westmeath entertain Donegal on the St Loman’s 3G pitch at 2pm.

Westmeath are rooted firmly to the bottom of the table after three straight defeats and they’ve made half a dozen changes to the team that lost out against Tipp.

Karen McDermott, Fiona Coyle, Aeysha Roche, Annie Dolan, Sarah McCormack and Jill Draper are all given starts for this one, with Sarah Dolan, Grace Halligan, Anna Jones, Karen Hegarty, Clodagh Dillon and Aoife Connolly dropping out.

Donegal make the trip knowing that victory will almost certainly consolidate their top-flight status for 2020.

Maxi Curran’s charges are on three points and claimed a valuable Round 2 victory over Waterford, before losing to Galway in Round 3.

There are two changes on the Donegal team for the visit to Westmeath, as Aoife McColgan replaces Denise McElhinney in goal, with Anne Marie Logue named in place of Aisling Nee in defence.

Dublin (v Galway): C Trant; É Rutledge, M Ní Scanaill, M Byrne; N Collins, L Caffrey, O Nolan; J Dunne, N Hetherton; N Sweeney, C Rowe, L Kane; H O’Neill, S Woods, C O’Connor.

Galway (v Dublin): L Diskin; N Connolly, S Lynch, S Molloy; C Cooney, F Cooney, L Coen; O Divilly, A Davoren; A Trill, T Leonard, L Noone; L Hannon, S Conneally, R Leonard.

Cork (v Mayo): M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, S Leahy; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; O Farmer, Á O’Sullivan, L Cleary; L Coppinger, S O’Leary, O Finn.

Mayo (v Cork): A Tarpey; N O’Malley, N Moran, S Lally; K Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, Clodagh McManamon; R Durkin, S Cafferky; M Cannon, F Doherty, R Kearns; E Brennan, N Gaughan, M McHale.

Waterford (v Tipperary): K Moroney; M Dunford, R Dunphy, R Casey; M Wall, K McGrath, C McGrath; E Murray, C Fennell; R Tobin, M Boylan, A Wall; K Murray, L Devine, A Murray.

Tipperary (v Waterford): L Fitzpatrick; S Lambert, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, O Winston; L Dillon, C Kennedy; A Fennessy, E Morrissey, R Daly; A Carey, A Moloney, N Hayes.

Westmeath (v Donegal): L McCormack; R Dillon, K McDermott, L Power; F Coyle, F Claffey, A Roche; J Maher, V Carr; A Dolan, L Archibold, L McCartan; T Dillon, S McCormack, J Draper.

Donegal (v Westmeath): A McColgan; A.M. Logue, E Gallagher, D Foley; N Carr, K Keeney, N Boyle; N McLaughlin, E McGinley; A Boyle Carr, G McLaughlin, K Ward; N Gordon, E McCroary, C Sharkey.