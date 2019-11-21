Ladies Football revamp senior structures for 2020 - with no Leinster Championship

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has revealed a major revamp of the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Championship structure.

Next year's All-Ireland series will consist of two six-team groups, with the top two from each group progressing to the All-Ireland semi-finals, following a minimum of five games.

The Provincial championships will consequently be organised on a knock-out basis, with the winners seeded in the draw for the All-Ireland series.

The bottom team in each group will contest a relegation play-off, unless they are a provincial winner, and thereby exempt from relegation.

There will be no Senior Championship in Leinster for 2020, and the groups for the All-Ireland series will be decided at the LGFA’s next Central Council meeting, and circulated thereafter.