Ladies football Players’ Player of the Year nominees announced

Two All-Ireland champions and one beaten finalist are the three nominees for the ladies football Players’ Player of the Year.

In the senior grade, Dublin's Sinéad Goldrick and Siobhán McGrath have both been nominated along with Galway star Lousie Walsh.

Goldrick raised a green flag in the final, which saw the Dubs claim a third consecutive All-Ireland ladies football title in front of a record crowd.

McGrath and Ward are both nominated for the Senior Players’ Player of the Year award for the first time.

All three of them have also been nominated for an All-Star award.

Aishling Moloney's star turn in the intermediate final has seen her nominated for Players’ Player of the Year award.

Moloney hit eight points as Tipp beat Meath to claim second All-Ireland Intermediate title in three years.

Moloney's teammate Orla O’Dwyer is also nominated alongside Meath's Monica McGuirk.

In the junior grade, two finalists are nominated - Louth's Kate Flood and Fermanagh's Eimear Smyth.

London star Hannah Noonan has also been nominated.

The winners will be announced on November 16.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin)

Siobhán McGrath (Dublin)

Louise Ward (Galway)

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Monica McGuirk (Meath)

Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Kate Flood (Louth)

Hannah Noonan (London)

Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)