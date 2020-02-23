Ladies Football: Galway and Westmeath record wins as Waterford and Tipperary share the spoils

Galway 4-6 Dublin 2-6

Galway boosted their Lidl National Football League Division 1 prospects with a convincing win against Dublin at the DCU Sportsgrounds.

With the Leonard cousins – Roisin and Tracey – recording a combined tally of 3-3, Tim Rabbitt's charges were worthy victors in this round four clash. Carla Rowe once again led the way for Dublin with a 1-4 tally as Mick Bohan’s side succumbed to a second defeat on the bounce.

This game was a repeat of last year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior decider when Dublin secured their third national title in succession courtesy of a 2-3 to 0-4 victory.

Following early traded frees between Galway’s Roisin Leonard and Rowe, Ailbhe Davoren’s powerful tenth-minute strike found the roof of the Dublin net.

Despite suffering this early set-back, the hosts responded immediately with a three-pointer of their own from the impressive Siobhan Woods. The Tribeswomen continued to pose a threat in attack, however, and bagged their second goal of the contest on the first-quarter mark.

The industrious Davoren released Tracey Leonard in space and the Corofin ace angled a low shot beyond the reach of Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant. The 2019 All-Star has started the season in spectacular style and subsequently added a point to stretch the visitors further in front.

While another Rowe effort offered the Metropolitans some respite, Roisin Leonard matched her relative's opening haul of 1-1 by firing into the bottom left-hand corner in the 23rd minute.

This provided Galway with a convincing 3-2 to 1-2 interval cushion, which was extended on the resumption thanks to Andrea Trill’s quickfire two-point salvo.

And they effectively placed the outcome beyond doubt when Roisin Leonard fired home at the tightest of angles for her second goal on 41 minutes. A free from Tracy Leonard bolstered her side’s stranglehold on the proceedings, before Rowe fired back with a much-needed point for Dublin at the opposite end.

Dunne also cancelled out Trill’s third score for Galway in advance of a strong finish from the 2018 league champions. After converting her fourth free of the day, Rowe coolly slotted a 59th minute penalty past Dearbhla Gower.

Muireann Ní Scanaill also flicked over a late point, but Galway had already done enough to secure a third successive triumph by that stage.

Scorers – Galway: R Leonard 2-1 (1f), T Leonard 1-2 (1f), A Trill 0-3, A Davoren 1-0. Dublin: C Rowe 1-4 (1-0 pen, 4f), S Woods 1-0, J Dunne 0-1, M Ní Scanaill 0-1.

Galway: D Gower; C Crowe, S Lynch, S Molloy; C Cooney, F Cooney, L Coen; O Divilly, S Divilly; A Davoren, T Leonard, L Noone; L Hannon, R Leonard, A Trill. Subs: S Conneally for R Leonard (47), A Morrissey for Hannon (47), A Molloy for Trill (53), R Ní Flahartha for S Divilly (62).

Dublin: C Trant; É Rutledge, M Ní Scanaill, M Byrne; N Collins, L Caffrey, O Nolan; J Dunne, L McGinley; N Sweeney, C Rowe, L Kane; H O’Neill, S Woods, C O’Connor. Subs: R McDonnell for Kane (25), N Hetherton for O’Connor (h-t), L Davey for Sweeney (h-t), C O’Connor for Nolan (39), C McGuigan for O’Neill (47), J Egan for O’Connor (57), G Kos for Rutledge (57), C Sultan for McDonnell (57).

Ref: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).

Waterford 0-10 Tipperary 1-7

Kelly Ann Hogan kicked a nerveless late leveller as Ciaran Curran’s Waterford fought back from a four-point deficit to secure a share of the spoils in this tight Lidl National Football League Division 1 clash at Fraher Field.

This could be a precious point for both sides who pulled clear of the battle for last place, but with three games remaining there is much still to play for in this exciting division.

Despite a low scoring affair, it was the home side that finished the first half with a slender advantage on the scoreboard despite Tipp opening the scoring in the first minute with a point from Caitlin Kennedy.

Points from Liz Devine and Emma Murray gave Waterford a brief lead, before an Aishling Moloney free tied the game again with nine minutes played. The Cahir player found her range again with a free five minutes later, but Waterford sisters Katie and Emma Murray ensured that the Déise county held the upper hand at half time and their scores gave them a 0-4 to 0-3 lead.

The second half started with Tipperary the brighter of the two sides, and they took the initiative with points from Moloney and Kennedy inside three minutes. And when Kate Davey struck the game’s only goal on 37 minutes Tipp were 1-5 to 0-4 in front and in good shape to kick on to victory.

But this game turned in Waterford’s favour in the final quarter. Aileen Wall hit Waterford’s first score of the second half on 39 minutes, although it was quickly cancelled out with another Moloney free, but they were not deterred

Hogan pulled a point back for the home side with a free 12 minutes from time and after Moloney again hit back, Curran’s side needed a strong finish.

Two points from Hogan in the space of a minute gave Waterford renewed energy and Katie Murray made it a one-point game when she pointed on the hour mark.

And that final point was secured two minutes into stoppage time when Hogan struck and wrapped up a share of the spoils with that late free.

Scorers – Waterford: KA Hogan 0-4 (3f), E Murray 0-2, K Murray 0-2, L Devine 0-1, A Wall 0-1. Tipperary: A Moloney 0-5 (3f), K Davey 1-0, C Kennedy 0-2.

WATERFORD: R Landers; M Dunford, R Dunphy, R Casey; M Wall, K McGrath, C McGrath; E Murray, C Fennell; R Tobin, KA Hogan, A Wall; K Murray, L Devine, A Murray. Subs: M Boylan for Devine (49), A Dalton for Tobin (54).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; S Lambert, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, O Winston; L Dillon, C Kennedy; K Davey, E Morrissey, R Daly; E Moore, A Moloney, H Hayes. Sub: E McCarthy for Winston (14).

Referee – Niall McCormack (Laois).

Westmeath 1-11 Donegal 1-7

Westmeath won their first game since last April as Lucy McCarton and Aoife Connolly masterminded this stylish Lidl NFL Division 1 victory over Donegal at St Loman’s in Mullingar.

A goal from Amy Boyle Carr had gotten Donegal off to a flying start inside the first minute, but Maxi Curran’s side conceded an equaliser from Connolly straight away, and after Connolly gave her side a fourth-minute lead they never trailed again in the game.

Donegal were four points behind at half time and they should have been a lot closer but for some uncharacteristic poor shooting in that opening half. At one stage they kicked four wides in the space of three minutes in calm conditions, and Sean Finnegan’s side punished them severely.

Connolly was a late inclusion for Westmeath and with Jill Draper dropping deep, she was afford plenty of room in front of the Donegal defence to cause trouble. After she gave her side that early lead, Caroline Sharkey cancelled it out for Donegal, but three in a row from the home side – two from Leona Archibold and a third from McCarton – gave them a significant cushion.

Struggling to come to terms with the artificial surface, Donegal did well to create a few chances, but Sharkey, Boyle Carr and Geraldine McLaughlin were all guilty of poor wides as half time approached.

And after a McLaughlin shot dropped short, Westmeath countered brilliantly and a McCarton score put her side 1-6 to 1-2 clear at the break.

McCarton adder her third point straight after the restart, and a clearly under the weather McLaughlin kicked her first point in the 35th minute of the game as Donegal looked to stage a comeback.

But Connolly scored two points in a few seconds to put Westmeath six clear, and despite three McLaughlin points Donegal always seemed to be second best.

A brilliant score 12 minutes from time epitomised Westmeath’s ambition when goalkeeper Lauren McCormack started a move that went through six pairs of hands before Annie Dolan landed what proved to be the final score, while Donegal’s Kate Keaney was sent off in the final seconds.

Westmeath’s defensive effort was inspirational throughout, and it saw them to the win, which puts them above Donegal at the foot of the table due to their superior head-to-head record.

Scorers – Westmeath: a Connolly 1-4 (1f), L McCarton 0-4, L Archibold 0-2 (1f), A Dolan 0-1. Donegal: G McLaughlin 0-5 (4f), A Boyle Carr 1-1, C Sharkey 0-1.

Westmeath: L McCormack; R Dillon, S Dolan, L Power; E Kelly, F Claffey, A Roche; J Maher, V Carr; A Dolan, L Archibold, L McCartan; T Dillon, A Connolly, J Draper. Subs: G Halligan for Dolan (56), S McCormack for Maher (60).

Donegal: A McColgan; A.M. Logue, E Gallagher, D Foley; N Carr, K Keeney, N Boyle; N McLaughlin, E McGinley; A Boyle Carr, G McLaughlin, T Hegarty; N Gordon, E McCroary, C Sharkey. Sub: N McDonald for Sharkey (h-t).

Referee: Mel Kenny (Mayo).