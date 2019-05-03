Ladies Football Finals team news: Three changes for Cork, one for Galway

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has made three changes to his starting team for Sunday’s Lidl National League Division 1 Final clash with Galway – as the Leesiders chase a 12th top-flight crown.

Fitzgerald has opted for two switches in defences, with Eimear Meaney coming in for Melissa Duggan, while Daire Kiely replaces Shauna Kelly.

There’s an enforced change in attack, with Áine O’Sullivan ruled out through suspension following the red card she picked up in the gripping semi-final defeat of Dublin.

Her replacement is former underage star Sadhbh O’Leary at corner forward, while Fitzgerald has kept captain Doireann O’Sullivan in reserve, as she continues to nurse a back injury.

Fitzgerald has a wealth of attacking talent to call upon should he need it, with the aforementioned O’Sullivan, Eimear Scally, Saoirse Noonan and Rhona Ní Bhuachalla also listed among the replacements for the Parnell Park tie (4.0, LIVE TG4).

Galway, who are chasing a very first Lidl NFL Division 1 crown after losing five previous finals, have made just one change from their semi-final victory over Donegal, with Leanne Coen replacing Sarah Conneally in attack.

Following their Division 2 semi-final defeat of Armagh, Kerry have made just one change for Sunday’s Divisional final against Munster rivals Waterford (2.0, Parnell Park, LIVE TG4).

Former TG4 All Star replaces Emma O’Sullivan in defence as the Kingdom aim for an immediate return to Division 1 following relegation in 2018.

There’s also one change on the Waterford team following their semi-final victory over Cavan, with Chloe Fennell coming in for Katy Hayes.

On Saturday, there’s also a double-header at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, with the Division 3 and 4 Finals down for decision.

The Division 3 Final gets underway at 4pm (LIVE, TG4), and Meath have made just one change to the team that defeated Longford in the last four, with Katie Newe coming in at the back for Orlaith Duff.

Following their victory over Connacht rivals Roscommon, Sligo have plumped for an unchanged starting 15.

The Division 4 Final, between Ulster rivals Antrim and Fermanagh, gets Finals weekend underway in Clones at 2pm (LIVE TG4) on Saturday.

Antrim, who shocked pre-match favourites Louth in the semi-finals, are unchanged from that landmark victory.

Fermanagh, who came from 11 points down to see off Limerick, have also named an unchanged team.

Cork (v Galway): M O’Brien (capt.); C O’Shea, H Looney, E Meaney; D Kiely, A Hutchings, E Kiely; M O’Callaghan, N Cotter; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, L O’Mahony; L Coppinger, O Finn, S O’Leary.

Galway (v Cork): L Murphy; S Molloy, S Lynch, F Cooney; O Murphy, S Burke, C Cooney; L Ward, B Hannon; O Divilly, T Leonard (capt.), M Glynn; L Coen, R Leonard, M Seoighe.

Kerry (v Waterford): R White; T Breen, A Desmond, C O’Brien; S Murphy, A O’Connell, A Galvin; L Scanlon, A Brosnan (capt.); M O’Keeffe, C Murphy, N Carmody; S Houlihan, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh, H O’Donoghue.

Waterford (v Kerry): R Landers; Karen McGrath (capt.), C McGrath, R Casey; Kate McGrath, M Dunford, R Tobin; K Murray, E Murray; K.A. Hogan, M Ryan, C Fennell; E Fennell, M Delahunty, A Wall.

Meath (v Sligo): M McGuirk; K Newe, S Powderly, S Ennis; S Wall, A Cleary, N Gallogly; M O’Shaughnessy (capt.), O Lally; V Wall, E Duggan, M Thynne; E White, K Nesbitt, S Grimes.

Sligo (v Meath): N Gormley; A Morrisroe, M McNamara, J Mulligan (capt.); N Brennan, B Byrne, A.M. Coleman; R Goodwin, L.A. Laffey; L Boles, C Gorman, S Naughton; K Walsh, E Kevany, L Casey.

Antrim (v Fermanagh): A McCann; N Killen, M Hanna, O Corr; K Farren, C Brown, S Tennyson (capt.); A McFarland, L Dahunsi; C Taggart, C Carey, S.L. McLaughlin; M Cooper, M McCurdy, A Taggart.

Fermanagh (v Antrim): R Gleeson; M Maguire, E Murphy, M Flynn; M McGloin, C Murphy, S McQuaid; R O’Reilly, A Flanagan; J Doonan (capt.), L Maguire, D Maguire; A O’Brien, E Smyth, B Bogue.