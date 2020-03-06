Ladies football delegates to consider two points for converted 45s

Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Players who kick a 45 from the ground and over the bar will be rewarded with two points — if a motion from Kilkenny is passed at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Annual Congress in Galway this weekend.

The proposal from Noreside is one of the topics to be debated at the Association’s annual think-tank, which will get underway on Friday at the Lough Rea Hotel. If the motion is voted through, it would provide a huge incentive for teams to maximise the chance from the 45-metre line when the opposition team puts the ball out over the end-line.

It adds that “if the ball is touched by any player before it goes over the bar, it shall equal one point. To signal a two-point score, the umpire shall wave the white flag and at the same time raise his/her other hand to point upwards.”

Maria Delahunty from Waterford is one of the leading exponents of the long-distance dead ball from the ground – and having proficient kickers from the 45m line and further out would provide a huge weapon in a team’s attacking arsenal.

On playing rules, a motion from LGFA management, which will be spoken on by former president Pat Quill, is suggesting an amendment of Rule 402, which currently reads: “There shall be no deliberate body tackle.”

The amended rule, if passed, would then read: “There shall be no deliberate body tackle. The tackle must be on the ball, not the player.”

Under the heading “Aims and Objectives”, Dublin are proposing the addition of a new rule, whereby the “Ladies Gaelic Football Association recognises and supports the concept of a dual player, as defined, and will encourage all of its units to support and facilitate its playing members of all ages, who wish to do so, to play both Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie”.

On Saturday, a new president-elect for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association will be voted in. Three candidates are in the running — Micheál Naughton and Liam McDonagh, both Sligo men, and Dublin’s Dominic Leech. The president-elect will officially take over the reins from Marie Hickey at Annual Congress in 2021, and will serve a four-year term for the first time.

Laois native Hickey will have served two three-year terms in the position when she steps down in 12 months. Hickey’s tenure has coincided with remarkable growth for the LGFA, including a record attendance at the 2019 All-Ireland Finals.

