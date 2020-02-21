News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kyle Hayes' return among six changes to Limerick team to face Cork

By Paul Keane
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 09:28 PM

Kyle Hayes has returned to boost Limerick's attack for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Cork.

Kyle Hayes' return among six changes to Limerick team to face Cork

The 2018 All-Ireland final Man of the Match has been named at centre half-forward for the Pairc Ui Chaoimh tie in what will be his first appearance of 2020.

Defender Paddy O'Loughlin, fresh off captaining UCC in their Fitzgibbon Cup final win over IT Carlow, makes his first league start of the year at wing-back.

There are six changes in total from the side that beat Galway by 1-19 to 0-14 in Round 2 earlier this month, Limerick's Round 3 tie against Waterford postponed due to bad weather.

Boss John Kiely has also returned Mike Casey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane to his team in what is a strong starting lineup.

Limerick (SH v Cork): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, A Costello; D Byrnes, D Hannon, P O'Loughlin; C Lynch, W O'Donoghue; G Hegarty, K Hayes, D O'Donovan; A Gillane, S Flanagan, D Dempsey.

More on this topic

Fitzgibbon Cup contingent back in Cork team for Limerick gameFitzgibbon Cup contingent back in Cork team for Limerick game

Laois advance to second successive Leinster U20 finalLaois advance to second successive Leinster U20 final

Three changes to Kerry team for Meath matchThree changes to Kerry team for Meath match

Cork-Limerick motives, storm impact, and magic numbers: The weekend's League talking pointsCork-Limerick motives, storm impact, and magic numbers: The weekend's League talking points

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Harry Gregg mourners hear how he ‘wanted to be remembered as a footballer’Harry Gregg mourners hear how he ‘wanted to be remembered as a footballer’

Anthony Daly: Limerick would relish sowing doubt in Cork mindsAnthony Daly: Limerick would relish sowing doubt in Cork minds

Sexton admires the Farrells' ability to set aside father-son relationshipSexton admires the Farrells' ability to set aside father-son relationship

Devin Toner's reintegration now total after World Cup blowDevin Toner's reintegration now total after World Cup blow


Lifestyle

Not all trends are created equal. Some are exciting – like first-date butterflies; others are comforting – like ice-cream and Golden Girls reruns.Trend of the Week: Floral free for all

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Pearl Lowe turns 50 in April – and she’s got a lot to celebrate. TA look into the reinvention of Pearl Lowe

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »