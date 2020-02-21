Kyle Hayes' return among six changes to Limerick team to face Cork

Kyle Hayes has returned to boost Limerick's attack for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Cork.

The 2018 All-Ireland final Man of the Match has been named at centre half-forward for the Pairc Ui Chaoimh tie in what will be his first appearance of 2020.

Defender Paddy O'Loughlin, fresh off captaining UCC in their Fitzgibbon Cup final win over IT Carlow, makes his first league start of the year at wing-back.

There are six changes in total from the side that beat Galway by 1-19 to 0-14 in Round 2 earlier this month, Limerick's Round 3 tie against Waterford postponed due to bad weather.

Boss John Kiely has also returned Mike Casey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane to his team in what is a strong starting lineup.

Limerick (SH v Cork): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, A Costello; D Byrnes, D Hannon, P O'Loughlin; C Lynch, W O'Donoghue; G Hegarty, K Hayes, D O'Donovan; A Gillane, S Flanagan, D Dempsey.