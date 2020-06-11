News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Knockout hurling will suit Waterford, says Derek McGrath

By Paul Keane
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Knockout hurling will suit Waterford, says Derek McGrath
Waterford have failed to win nine Championship games in a row since Derek McGrath presided over the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Cork. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Former Waterford manager Derek McGrath reckons that the Déise could thrive in a straight knockout hurling championship.

GAA chiefs are considering what format to use for this year's condensed competition with a return to the provincial knockout system looking likely due to time constraints.

That could serve Waterford well because they failed to win a single game from their eight group matches in Munster across 2018 and 2019, losing seven and drawing one.

In total, they've failed to win nine Championship games in a row since McGrath presided over the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Cork.

"If you're asking me a straight-up question as to what would suit Waterford, I think the old system suits Waterford," said McGrath, who noted that even four points, or two wins, didn't guarantee qualification from Munster for teams in 2018 and 2019.

I was saying to myself this year that Waterford were really homing in on that first Tipperary game in Walsh Park and I felt that Waterford were really going to perform well against Tipperary.

"I felt they were going to perform well against Clare last year in the first game too and they didn't win that one. But this year I felt there was going to be a real energy in their performance against Tipp in Walsh Park.

"I was saying to myself that we'd be going into the last game against Clare possibly on four points having hopefully beaten Cork as well. So they could have been on that four points going down to Ennis.

"That was just me working out the permutations in my own head but I thought there was a better chance of getting four points this year, for whatever reason.

"But if you asked me a straight-up question in terms of what would suit us best, like, if they draw Limerick down in Thurles in a one-off game, a knock-out game, a Munster semi-final maybe, I'd fancy Waterford.

"Maybe I'm being unreasonably biased or blinkered but I'd always fancy us in a one-off Championship game but for the four games it seems to be hard to sustain that."

Liam Cahill's side showed solid Allianz League form under the Tipperary man and began the campaign with a morale-boosting narrow win over Cork.

"There were high energy levels and real connectivity between everyone, supporters included," said McGrath of that win over Cork. 

"I think there was a real stamp on how they were going to play, in terms of using the ball, keeping it short, middle third fairly condensed and breaking forward in waves. Look, they know what they're doing and they have good players there. The perception is probably out there that we're at a low ebb, expectation is low, and I think Waterford are very dangerous when they're like that."

The De La Salle man also noted that the team's dip after the high of 2017 wasn't entirely unprecedented.

"I think a natural curve for any team is to have a little dip in that and I think the dip has come," he said. "I think there's real optimistic signs now that that dip has kind of flattened, if you like, if you want to use that Covid term.

"With us and trying to get over the line in '17, it was similar to Clare in '13, obviously we didn't win it and Clare won it, but Clare had a natural dip after that. It happens. I think that's as much of a reason (for Waterford's underperformance) as anything else."


More on this topic

Geraldine O’Flynn: There was an air of confidence running through the team. We were all thinking, ‘We can do this’Geraldine O’Flynn: There was an air of confidence running through the team. We were all thinking, ‘We can do this’

Challenges remain to finish GAA fixtures within calendar yearChallenges remain to finish GAA fixtures within calendar year

Waterford will charge to show club games online, says chairman Sean O’ReganWaterford will charge to show club games online, says chairman Sean O’Regan

Shane McGrath: Player power will come to the fore, but trust is now the keyShane McGrath: Player power will come to the fore, but trust is now the key


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt: Biennial tournament a better way of finding top team than Rugby World CupJoe Schmidt: Biennial tournament a better way of finding top team than Rugby World Cup

Shrewsbury chief criticises Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for ‘ruining’ FA Cup tieShrewsbury chief criticises Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for ‘ruining’ FA Cup tie

Gung-ho approach from GAA managers will injure club players, warns Dave MoriartyGung-ho approach from GAA managers will injure club players, warns Dave Moriarty

Manchester City to learn their Champions League fate before start of next seasonManchester City to learn their Champions League fate before start of next season


Lifestyle

The actress, 44, and another Hollywood power hitter, Kerry Washington, have teamed up to star in and produce Little Fires Everywhere, the Amazon Prime Video series based on Celeste Ng’s acclaimed 2017 novel.Reese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnerships

The veteran singer-songwriter tells Ed Power about his 1999 album, and earlier encounters with the likes of Phil Lynott and Eric Clapton.B-Side the Leeside: Freddie White and My Country

Born in Bristol, Tom Lane is a composer based in Dublin who has been involved in regular projects at Cork Midsummer Festival. He speaks to Des O'Driscoll.Question of Taste: Tom Lane

For this special edition, there are no marks for what are my essentials, in lockdown or release. Brands matter less than their contents, though I spend on local brands and in small local shops and markets wherever possible.Flavour enhancers: Top 8 must-have standbys

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »