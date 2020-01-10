Kingston turns to tyros to get Rebels out of ‘tight spot’

The Cork senior hurling team has had to ‘borrow’ from the county U20 squad to flesh out its subs bench for tonight’s Co-Op Superstores Munster SHL final, against Limerick (Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm).

Senior boss, Kieran Kingston, says that the 21 college players on the Cork senior panel report for Fitzgibbon Cup duty this weekend, meaning he and his selectors would be “in a tight spot” if not for the cooperation of U20 manager, Pat Ryan.

"If you look at our subs bench for the Limerick game, apart from Patrick Horgan and Anthony Nash, the rest are players from Pat Ryan’s squad.

“If he hadn’t loaned us those players, we’d be in a tight spot,” Kingston says.

The good news, for Cork fans, is the return of defender Colm Spillane. The Castlelyons man lined out in the Canon O’Brien Cup game last Tuesday, against UCC, and starts this evening, as well.

“It’s great to see him back,” says Kingston.

“Last Tuesday was Colm’s first 30 minutes of game time since the county final of 2018, so that’s a year and a few months he was out.

We’re delighted to have him back, obviously, but we’ll be introducing him slowly to games of high intensity, with tonight’s game another step. It’s good to be able to do that, at this time of year, in games like this.

Spillane’s case is a strong argument in favour of the Munster Senior Hurling League, says Kingston.

“The competition is good for experienced lads you can re-introduce; fellas who might not have hurled in a match environment since July, depending on their clubs.

"It also gives us a chance to get some game time into young lads who are no longer involved at U20 level, but who may not yet be ready for senior level.

"That’s one of the downsides of reducing the age to U20, because that’s a big gap, U20 to senior hurling. So, this helps with their development,” Kingston says.

The Tracton clubman expressed his concern, however, with the heavy workload facing the students on the panel.

“I doubt another county has so many of its senior panellists in college. Out of our 37-man training panel, 21 of them are in college, 14 in UCC alone,” Kingston says.

They’re all unavailable to us for the next few weeks. If one of the colleges involved got to the final of the Fitzgibbon, for instance, those players could face six games in a month, including National League games.

“We’re talking in the second week of January, but, for the next four weeks, the college students, who are an integral part of the Cork senior hurling panel, are facing a potential six games in four weeks, coming up to the first week of February,” Kingston says.

Limerick will be aiming to kickstart their season this evening also.

“It’s a great test for us, because they’ve had a good campaign in this: they’ve mixed experienced players and newcomers and have been very strong. It’s an ideal test for the lads we’re trying out, particularly up in Limerick, at this time of year,” Kingston says.

LIMERICK (Munster HL final v Cork): B Hennessy (Kilmallock); T Condon (Knockaderry), R English (Doon), A Costello (Kilmallock); D Byrnes (Patrickswell), D Morrissey (Ahane), B Nash (South Liberties); R Hanley (Kilmallock), C Lynch (Patrickswell); D O’Donovan (Doon), T Morrissey (Ahane), D Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh); G Mulcahy (Kilmallock), D Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), A Breen (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: N Quaid (Effin), J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), M Casey (Na Piarsaigh), S Finn (Bruff), A Gillane (Patrickswell), G Hegarty (St Patrick’s), B O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen), M Quinlan (Garryspillane).

CORK (Munster HL final v Limerick): P Collins (Ballinhassig); C Spillane (Castlelyons), E Cadogan (Douglas), S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), B Cooper (Youghal), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); R Walsh (Kanturk), A Walsh (Kanturk); C Lehane (Midleton), L Meade (Newcestown), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers); J O’Connor (Sarsfields), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), B Turnbull (Douglas).

Subs: A Nash (Kanturk), J Keating (Kildorrery), T O’Connell (Midleton), S O’Regan (Watergrasshill), E Roche (Bride Rovers), E Carey (Kilworth), P Horgan (Glen Rovers).