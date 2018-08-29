Kingdom's minor boss Peter Keane keeps focus on final task

Kerry minor football manager Peter Keane says he has had no contact from the selection committee charged with finding Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s successor.

County board chairman Tim Murphy, secretary Peter Twiss, development officer Eamonn Whelan, and coaching officer Terrence Houlihan are spearheading the process of appointing a new Kerry senior football manager.

However, as of yet, they have not met or had discussions with the two-time All-Ireland minor winning manager.

When asked if there had been any communication from the selection committee, Peter Keane’s reply was: “No, I haven’t spoken to anyone.”

The Cahersiveen native will this Sunday oversee Kerry’s bid for an unprecedented fifth consecutive All-Ireland minor crown.

That’s where his focus lies, Keane insisted.

Speculation linking him to the vacant senior post will have to wait until after this weekend’s clash with Galway.

If you are on this minor team, you’d be saying, I want this manager’s full focus on this gig. At this moment in time, this is the most important gig. It is an All-Ireland final. There is nothing else on anybody’s mind at the moment.

Having taken over from Jack O’Connor as Kerry minor boss at the end of 2015, Keane matched O’Connor’s feat of masterminding back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

Keane says he enjoys being part of a player’s development. This fed into his decision to continue in the role for 2018, despite the age of eligibility dropping to U17.

“You are educating them or, at least, we are trying to educate them as best we can.

There is a kick out of that and, also, there is satisfaction when you see something that you have planned for and it comes off.

“These lads we are working with this year, they might have worn the Kerry colours at development squad level, but that was north and south teams, whereas our first game in Munster this year, that was the first time they were really getting hold of a Kerry jersey. There is a pure enjoyment for those fellas. So there is definitely enjoyment in being part of that.”