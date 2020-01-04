News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kingdom’s late flourish just falls short as Rebels hold sway by a point

Kingdom’s late flourish just falls short as Rebels hold sway by a point
By Murt Murphy
Saturday, January 04, 2020 - 04:07 PM

Kerry 3-12 - 1-19 Cork

Cork just about did enough to record a deserved victory over Kerry in this John Kerins Cup opener in Tralee this afternoon as the hosts very nearly salvaged an unlikely draw from a deficit of five points entering injury time. 1-1 from substitute Darragh Hayes appeared to be enough to ensure Cork’s win but a penalty from Paul Walsh followed by a Killian Falvey point nearly ensured the match ended on parity.

Kerry had to line out without star forward Donal O’Sullivan ( Down) who shone last week against Cork in the McGrath Cup before retiring late on with a hamstring.

Kerry had to rely on defensive interceptions from several of their defenders to prevent Cork from leading by more than 0-10 to 1-3 at the break despite Darragh Rahilly scoring Kerry’s goal in the 21 st minute and putting them ahead for the first and only time at 1-2 to 0-4. Conor Russell scored four of Cork’s total in the first period, but it was a Daniel O’Connell point after 26 minutes that was the highlight in taking a four-point interval advantage.

O’Connell had to go off injured shortly after the restart however as both sides traded scores up the three-quarter mark at 0-13 to 1-9 to the visitors. When Russell had to go off Fionn Herlihy stepped into the scoring breach for Cork, but the introduction of goalkeeper Brian Lonergan outfield nearly proved to be a masterstroke for Kerry. Killian Falvey’s goal in the 53rd minute made it 0-16 to 2-10 as Cork needed a third point from Herlihy and that 1-1 from Hayes (Conor Corbett the goal provider) to go 1-19 to 2-11 ahead as the clock hit 60 minutes.

Adam Curran found Lonergan with a brilliant high ball that led to the penalty for Walsh as when Falvey put over another point in the fourth additional minute. The final whistle rang to the resulting kick-out however as for the second week-in-a-row a Cork side defeated Kerry in Austin Stack Park.

Scorers for Cork: D Hayes (1-2, 1f), C Russell (0-5, 3f), F Herlihy (0-3), A Ó Luasa, B Murphy (f) and E O’Hanlon (2f) (0-2 each), J Mullane, D O’Connell and C O’Sullivan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Kerry: P Walsh (1-5, 3f), D Rahilly and K Falvey (f) (1-1 each), D Geaney (0-4, 3f) and C Hayes (0-1)

Kerry: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); S Óg Ó Morain (Dingle), A Dineen (Rathmore), J McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks); A Curran (Austin Stacks), S O’Connell (Cordal), S O’Brien (Beaufort); G Wharton (Kenmare Shamrocks), D Rahilly (Rathmore); D Hickey (Castleisland Desmonds), S Keane (Listowel Emmets), M O’Gara (Austin Stacks); D Geaney (Dingle), P Walsh (Brosna), C Hayes (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) Subs: K Falvey (Annascaul) for Keane and B O’Neill (Ballydonoghue) for Hickey (both 37), D Mangan (Laune Rangers) for McCarthy and B Lonergan (Ballymacelligott) for O’Gara (both 45),

Cork: J O’Keeffe (Newmarket); B Curtin (Kilshannig), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), C Smith (Aghabullogue); J Mullane (Kilmurry), D Phelan (Aghada), S Desmond (Clondrohid); J Lawton (Argideen Rangers), D O’Connell (Kanturk); J Murphy (Éire Óg), A Ó Luasa (Naomh Aban), B Murphy (St Vincent’s); C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), F Herlihy (Dohenys), C Russell (Douglas) Subs: C O’Sullivan (Urhan) for Phelan (23), E O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for O’Connell (32), D Hayes (Carbery Rangers) for Russell (35), E Lehane (Canovee) for Smith (45) and D Cashman (Millstreet) for Desmond (54)

Referee: C Maguire (Clare)

More on this topic

Corofin on track for record three consecutive All-Ireland titlesCorofin on track for record three consecutive All-Ireland titles

Waterford's Philip Mahony retires from inter-county hurlingWaterford's Philip Mahony retires from inter-county hurling

Weekend GAA previews: Corofin haven’t shown enough signs of depreciation as Nemo seek revengeWeekend GAA previews: Corofin haven’t shown enough signs of depreciation as Nemo seek revenge

Might a team emerge with cyborg forwards operating a running game like Cyril Farrell’s Galway?Might a team emerge with cyborg forwards operating a running game like Cyril Farrell’s Galway?

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Solskjaer dismisses Van Persie criticismSolskjaer dismisses Van Persie criticism

Frank Lampard not frightened to lay down the law as Chelsea boss – Jody MorrisFrank Lampard not frightened to lay down the law as Chelsea boss – Jody Morris

Sale storm to dominant bonus-point win over HarlequinsSale storm to dominant bonus-point win over Harlequins

Ulster off to great start to the New Year with win over MunsterUlster off to great start to the New Year with win over Munster


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan urges you to catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show.Why you should catch Yeats and Freud’s IMMA show

An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland is one to look out for this year, says Des O’Sullivan.An auction that will turn a global spotlight on Ireland

There’s more to Lourdes than just a shrine. Self-confessed sceptic Breda Graham leaves her perceptions at home and miraculously discovers a different side to the Pyrenees region.Lourdes - more than just a shrine nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees

Suzanne Harrington uses a home kit to see what risks her body could potentially be exposed to. Here, she shares the results.DIY doctor: Do home DNA tests reveal the full truth?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »