Kingdom machine gets into gear to contest O’Brien ban

Kerry were last night still awaiting official confirmation of Stephen O’Brien’s one-match ban — but are already putting plans in place to contest it.

Email correspondence from the Central Competitions Control Committee is expected today or tomorrow morning, with Kerry ready to confirm they will seek a meeting with the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) as soon as possible.

O’Brien and Kerry board officials and representatives will then be issued with a date and evening time at which they will outline their objection to the punishment.

They are set to ask the CHC if referee Fergal Kelly was correct to issue a black card to O’Brien in the Super 8, Round 3 game in Páirc Tailteann nine days ago.

Failing to prove he wasn’t, there may also be a technical issue raised with the proposed ban because black cards incurred in the National League do not count towards cumulative suspensions. In turn, it may be highlighted that O’Brien’s black card against Galway in their Division 1 game in February should not be considered even though he followed it with a yellow card to be shown a red card.

Such an argument would likely be made to the Central Appeals Committee or the Disputes Resolution Authority but Kerry are hopeful that the contesting of the 28-year-old’s black card earlier this month will suffice.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny have confirmed a limited number of Hill 16 tickets for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC and MHC finals will be available for purchase from Nowlan Park this evening. Priced at €45, it follows a similar sale when they last appeared in the 2016 senior decider.

Kilkenny received 3,000 more tickets than Tipperary as their minors face Galway.

Elsewhere, the Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland semi-final on RTÉ drew in an audience of 688,000 on Saturday with 545,000 taking in the Kerry-Tyrone game on the following day.