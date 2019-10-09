Kingdom delegates get free vote on tier plans

Kerry have decided not to adopt a set voting position on the possible creation of a second-tier football championship in advance of Special Congress, with county board officials given the freedom to vote as they please on October 19.

It was agreed at Monday’s county board meeting that Kerry’s Special Congress delegation would not be mandated to vote in a certain manner and instead have autonomy to either support or oppose the proposed Tier 2 competition.

Kerry clubs giving free rein to top officials to decide on the day as to which way they vote is the same approach being taken by Cork.

Although yesterday’s Munster draw means only one from Cork and Kerry can make next year’s Munster final, both are reluctant for the provincial decider to be played on a Saturday evening for the third year running. Kerry’s grievance with Saturday evening throw-ins when playing outside the county stems from the financial strain put on their supporters.

Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy said at their recent board meeting: “The executive just wanted to remind the Munster CCC that we have played the Munster final on the Saturday night for the last two years and that we would like consideration to be given to the Sunday, if we are in it. We are, of course, not taking for granted that we will be.”

Kerry will support the introduction of the sin bin, advanced mark, and kick-out from the 20-metre line at Special Congress.

Meanwhile, Kerry chairman Tim Murphy has confirmed the Kerry footballers will be afforded an end-of-season team holiday, quashing speculation which suggested otherwise.

READ MORE 2019 Clare hurling panel frustrated with lack of consultation on managerial selection

It is customary for both All-Ireland finalists to head away during the off-season, with Croke Park contributing approximately €80,000 towards the respective trips. Indeed, it has been reported that both Dublin and Kerry are set to receive additional Central Council monies towards their team holidays as a result of the All-Ireland final requiring a second day out.

Responding to speculation that the team holiday was in doubt, Murphy said: “The team holiday is going ahead as it always was going to because the team holiday is a players’ holiday and will include their wives and partners. I do not have a definite date yet on when they are leaving but it will be shortly after Christmas Day.”

The chairman revealed he met with manager Peter Keane and the players last week.

We had a great discussion about next year, coming into the season fresh and guys looking after themselves. Of course, there is disappointment [at losing the All-Ireland final replay] but the whole concept is that the players will harness that disappointment and that will drive the whole process forward in 2020 and that we will go one step further.

On the appointment of John Sugrue as U20 manager, he added: “He is a really key appointment for us in the U20 age group. Because we don’t know where that age group is going in 2021, that is why the term is for 12 months. Having been involved with senior set-ups in both Kerry and Laois, we think he is going to bring huge expertise to the table and a huge developmental knowledge, as well, in progressing players along towards senior standard.”

Elsewhere, Kenmare District, which comprises of four clubs, will cease to run competitions in 2020, but its senior divisional team will remain in the Kerry SFC. Kenmare Shamrocks, Tuosist, and Kilgarvan will play in the East Kerry championship, while Templenoe will play in the South Kerry competition.