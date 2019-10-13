Kilruane knock out Tipp champions Clonoulty, but at a cost

Kilruane MacDonagh’s 1-23 - 1-10 Clonoulty-Rossmore

Kilruane MacDonagh's ruthlessly ended Clonoulty-Rossmore's reign as Tipperary SHC champions this afternoon, but they may well have lost two of their county stars in the process.

U20 Hurler of the Year Jerome Cahill suffered a bad hamstring tear in the first half, while All-Ireland final goalscorer Niall O'Meara received a straight red card late on.

Kilruane's mentors, and many more in Templetuohy, hotly disputed the decision to send off O'Meara alongside two Clonoulty players, Timmy Hammersley and Sean Maher (second yellow), after an injury-time melee. They will likely appeal his suspension.

Kilruane will meet Borris-Ileigh in the semi-final, while Nenagh Éire Óg face Kiladangan in the other semi, meaning the North division is guaranteed a first county champion since Toomevara in 2008.

FBD Insurance SHC County Semi- Final Draws:- Borris-Ileigh v Kilruane MacDonaghs Nenagh Éire Og v Kiladangan Venues & Times to confirmed later tonight by C.C.C. — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) October 13, 2019

Although it took 13 minutes for the first score to arrive - a Cian Darcy free - Kilruane could have had 1-5 by that juncture, with Declan O'Dwyer saving from Thomas Cleary (one of three fine saves by O'Dwyer).

Once Kilruane found their range, they scored nine points in the next 11 minutes before Clonoulty finally got on the scoreboard through a Hammersley free.

Kilruane held Clonoulty scoreless from play in the first half to lead 0-13 to 0-2 at the break. If the game wasn't over by then, it was when Darcy hit the back of the net in the 41st minute (1-15 to 0-5).

Sean Maher hit back with a goal soon after but Kilruane maintained their 13-point cushion through to the fractious finish,

Scorers for Kilruane: C Darcy (1-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 s/l); B O'Meara, K Cahill (0-3 each); N O'Meara, R McLoughney (1 '65), C Cleary, T Cleary (0-2 each); Justin Cahill, K O'Kelly, C Morgan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonoulty: S Maher (1-1); T Hammersley (0-4 frees); John O'Keeffe, C Hammersley, Dillon Quirke, Tom Butler, Thomas Butler (0-1 each).

KILRUANE:

S Hennessy; Eoin Hogan, J Peters, D Peters; W Cleary, C Morgan, R McLoughney; N O’Meara, Jerome Cahill; T Cleary, C Darcy, K O’Kelly; C Cleary, B O'Meara, K Cahill.

Subs: Justin Cahill for Jerome Cahill (12, inj), S McAdams for O'Kelly (50), M O'Neill for Justin Cahill (58).

CLONOULTY:

D O’Dwyer; E Heffernan, C Quirke, Joey O’Keeffe; S O’Connor, James Ryan, John O’Keeffe; J Maher, C Hammersley; C Bourke, Dillon Quirke, Tom Butler; F O’Keeffe, T Hammersley, M Ryan.

Subs: S Maher for F O'Keeffe (26), P White for J Maher (26), J Heffernan for S O'Connor (38), Thomas Butler for Tom Butler (50).

Referee:

K Delahunty (Moyle Rovers).