Kilmacud survive late penalty drama against Portlaoise

Kilmacud Crokes 1-17 - 3-8 Portlaoise

The beauty of the AIB Leinster Club SFC is that after watching Portlaoise, a town of over 20,000, fail to overcome Kilmacud Crokes, the challenge now passes to tiny Mullinalaghta.

And who knows, perhaps the little club from Longford which picks from around 140 adult males will actually be able to do what Portlaoise couldn’t.

The good news for Mullinlaghta is that Portlaoise exposed chinks in the Dubliners’ armour, principally in defence.

Yes, Crokes have a back-to-back All-Star in Paul Mannion who is virtually untouchable on his day, as he displayed in the county final and with 2-6 against Dunboyne.

But he managed just 0-5 yesterday, 0-3 from play, while at the other end of the field Cian O’Sullivan was part of a defence all at sea at times.

They hadn’t conceded a goal in six championship games but coughed up two by half-time and a third in the second-half.

With just minutes of stoppage time remaining, Portlaoise created a golden opportunity for a fourth when Scott Lawless was fouled for a penalty.

A successful conversion would have tied the scores but Craig Rogers, who’d earlier scored a goal, looked on in horror as Crokes ‘keeper David Nestor dived to his right to push it away.

It meant that points from Pat Burke, Mannion and Andrew McGowan in the run-up to the penalty ultimately decided a three-point game.

It’s over to Mullinalaghta now in the final on December 9 to see if they can do any better than Portlaoise though it doesn’t bode well that they have around 400 in their entire parish, a 10th of the membership of the Crokes club. So perhaps this was the real final?

“No way,” said Crokes joint manager Johnny Magee. “We genuinely hadn’t looked past this one. Mullinalaghta will pose a big threat like any team in a Leinster final. These games are there to be won. It’s 60-odd minutes again and 15-on-15 so we’ll pay them the respect they deserve like every opposition we’ve played this year. We’ll go and do our homework on them.”

The former Crokes and Dublin defender is delighted just to be back in the decider after eight years having watched his team live so dangerously.

“We were a bit naive at times, bringing the ball into contact, inviting trouble onto ourselves,” he said.

Gareth Dillon and Paul Cahillane hit first-half goals for the visitors and Kieran Lillis also had a shot blocked. At the other end, nine first-half wides sapped Portlaoise’s momentum and their defence struggled when faced with the Crokes attack.

Mannion wasn’t at his best but still clipped two first-half points and Mullin strolled through for a fine solo goal.

Dara Mullin with a lovely side step and goal for Kilmacud Crokes pic.twitter.com/Wud2Hht4w2— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 25, 2018

Crokes had seven different first-half scorers and led 1-11 to 2-5 at the interval.

Crokes never trailed but never fully shook off the 34-time Laois champions either and the sides were level at the three-quarter mark.

Cahillane had reduced the deficit with back to back points when Rogers scored their third goal after a neat one-two in the 46th minute.

They didn’t score again though as Crokes lived on their wits and prevailed.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: D. Mullin (1-2); P. Mannion (0-5, 2 frees); C. Pearson, P. Burke (1 free) (0-3 each); S. Cunningham, C. Dias, C. O’Connor, A. McGowan (0-1 each).

Portlaoise scorers: P. Cahillane (1-3, 1 free); G. Dillon, C. Rogers (1-0 each); R. Maher, K. Lillis, B. McCormack, C. Boyle, B. Glynn (0-1 each).

KILMACUD CROKES: D. Nestor; L. Flatman, A. McGowan, R. McGowan; C. O’Connor, C. O’Shea, C. O’Sullivan; C. Dias, C. Casey; S. Horan, C. Pearson, S Cunningham; P. Mannion, D. Mullin, P. Burke.

Subs: A. Jones for R. McGowan (36); K. Dyas for Horan (47); T. Fox for Cunningham (55); S. Williams for Mullin (62), R. Ryan for O’Connor (62, black card). Dias black card 65, not replaced.

PORTLAOISE: G. Brody; F. Flanagan, G. Saunders, D. Seale; C. Healy, C. Finn, D. Holland; C. McEvoy, K. Lillis; B. Glynn, C. Boyle, G. Dillon; P. Cahillane, B. McCormack, R. Maher.

Subs: C. Rogers for Maher (36); S. Lawless for McCormack (47); A. Rafter for Glynn (55); C. Finn for Holland (58).

Referee: D. Coldrick (Meath).

The 60-Second Report

IT MATTERED

Kilmacud Crokes never trailed and led for virtually all of the game yet still exhaled sighs of relief at full-time. They were under the cosh throughout the second-half and feared extra-time when Portlaoise were awarded a 61st-minute penalty.

CAN'T IGNORE

After last year's blip, when St Vincent's were surprisingly beaten by Wicklow's Rathnew, the status quo has been restored in Leinster. Dublin teams have won all but two of the Leinster club titles this decade and Kilmacud look like adding to that list.

GOOD DAY

Less than 24 hours after the GAA confirmed that football is to be overhauled with a series of radical rule changes, this was an easy on the eye watch that some will hold up as proof the game isn't in such a bad place.

BAD DAY

Craig Rogers grabbed a goal for Portlaoise but will have nightmares about his late penalty fail. A goal would have tied the game and with a couple of minutes of stoppage time remaining the Laois outfit might even have sneaked a winning point.

PHYSIO ROOM

Paul Mannion and Cian O'Sullivan have both been dealing with slight hamstring issues. It perhaps explained why neither lit up this game as they might have been expected to.

SIDELINE SMARTS

Johnny Magee spoke months back about allowing Crokes to play a traditional brand of attacking football. Portlaoise came armed with the same philosophy which made for an open and expansive encounter.

BEST ON SHOW

Dara Mullin top-scored for Kilmacud Crokes with 1-2 and gave a strong display. His turn of pace caught out the Portlaoise defence and he was through for a second goal in the 24th minute but saw his effort blocked. Callum Pearson and Pat Burke had their moments too.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

David Coldrick kept out of the way and let a free-flowing game take its course. His black card for Craig Dias for a cynical pull down late on was a textbook call. Cahir Healy argued the toss over a booking but it was a stress-free day generally.

NEXT UP?

Kilmacud Crokes are through to their first Leinster club final since 2010, their sixth ever. They will play Mullinalaghta on December 9.