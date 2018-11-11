Kilmacud Crokes secure Leinster club senior football semi-final spot

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 2-17 - 0-7 St Peter's, Dunboyne (Meath)

By Paul Keane

It told a tale of Kilmacud Crokes' dominance over the Meath champions in Navan that Paul Mannion kicked 2-6 for the Dubliners yet still had plenty more left in reserve.

The back to back All-Star forward was ultimately taken off with six minutes to go as Crokes' rested key players in the closing stages with their November 25 AIB Leinster club semi-final against Portlaoise in mind.

St. Peters' Jack Scannell and Craig Dias of Kilmacud Crokes Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Their progression to that glamour encounter was secured long before full-time with Mannion sealing the big win when he netted in the 40th and 43rd minutes.

His first came from the penalty spot after he himself was fouled while a turnover in the Dunboyne defence led to his second.

The win was achieved without another Dublin icon, Cian O'Sullivan, who only returned from his stag in Madrid a couple of hours before throw-in.

O'Sullivan was on the bench in Navan and completed the warm-down with the players afterwards but wasn't used.

In truth, he wasn't required as Crokes went through the motions against a Dunboyne side that failed to deliver on its potential.

The underdogs were frustrated with referee Maurice Deegan and made their feelings known at half-time as Crokes had scored seven of their 10 points in that period from frees.

But there was still a clear gulf in class between the teams as Crokes ran into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead after 20 minutes and controlled the game throughout.

Dunboyne's best period came in a 10-minute spell before half-time when they picked off four points to trail by just 0-10 to 0-5 at half-time.

But Mannion's double after the restart killed the game as a contest and Ciaron Byrne's Dunboyne registered just two points in the entire second half.

The St Peter's club were without county forward Donal Lenihan who is absent due to travel.

They were also facing one of their own in local resident Robbie Brennan, a former Dunboyne player and manager, who is the joint manager of Kilmacud alongside Johnny Magee.

Crokes finished off the game with points from Cian O'Connor, Callum Pearson, Cillian O'Shea and Mannion's replacement Stephen Williams.

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: P. Mannion (2-6, 1 pen, 5 frees); P. Burke (0-4, 4 frees); D. Mullin (0-2); A. McGowan, C. O'Connor, C. Pearson, C. O'Shea and S. Williams (0-1 each).

St Peter's, Dunboyne scorers: S. Lowndes (0-2); R. McCarthy, D. McEntee (1 free), C. Lowndes, C. Finn and S. Lavin (0-1 each).

Kilmacud Crokes: D. Nestor; L. Flatman, A. McGowan, C. O'Connor; A. Jones, C. O'Shea, R. McGowan; C. Dias, C. Casey; S. Cunningham, P.Mannion, S. Horan; P. Burke, D. Mullin, C. Pearson.

Subs: R. Ryan for Jones (40); K. Dyas for Horan (44); S. Williams for Mannion, T. Fox for Cunningham, M. Vaughan for Burke (54); N. Nolan for Dias (57).

St Peter's, Dunboyne: C. Flynn; G. McCoy, L. Byrne, C. O'Dwyer; C. Finn, S. Lavin, C. Lowndes; S. McEntee, J. Donnelly; N. Jones, S. Lowndes, S. Ryan; R. McCarthy, R. Jones, D. McEntee.

Subs: C. Doran for Ryan (24, black card); J. Scannell for Donnelly (41); D. Gallagher for N. Jones (46); M. Dunne for D. McEntee, S. Comiskey for McCarthy (54); S. Moran for C. O'Dwyer (57).

Referee: M. Deegan (Laois).