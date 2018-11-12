Kilmacud Crokes compound Meath misery

Kilmacud Crokes 2-17 - 0-7 St Peter's, Dunboyne

By Paul Keane

With the greatest of respect to Kilmacud Crokes, who are through to the AIB Leinster Club semi-finals, and Paul Mannion, who kicked 2-6, they were only half the story in Navan.

Their win, in reality, was no great surprise, with the giant Dublin club possessing more provincial titles, four, than their outclassed opponents have county titles, three.

The real intrigue was the developing and alarming theme of flagship Meath senior teams crashing out of the big competitions long before the prizes are handed out.

The Meath senior team has exited the All-Ireland championship in Rounds 1, 3, 2, 2 and 4 in the last five seasons and their best senior club teams aren’t making any sort of mark in Leinster.

This was another provincial campaign to forget for a once successful county and, as if to rub salt into the wounds, almost half of Dunboyne’s scores came from players - Stuart Lowndes and Robbie McCarthy - who have previously played for Dublin.

Meath’s Leinster minor championship win last summer may indicate a brighter future but, for now, these are worrying times for Royal County supporters.

“I have to say, we looked at ourselves in that dressing-room after the game and I think, to a man, we didn’t turn up,” admitted Dunboyne manager Ciaron Byrne. “And that’s disappointing and that’s something we have to look at, and probably in the wider context of Meath football, (we have to look at) why we’re not turning up on big occasions. We should have turned up today.

“We came here with high hopes. I know a lot of people thought we might have only been turning up, but we came determined to do a good job. Unfortunately we didn’t. We let ourselves down a bit today.”

Crokes led by 0-7 to 0-1 after 20 minutes, by a double score margin at half-time and wrapped it up early in the second-half when Mannion slammed home two goals in a three-minute period.

They didn’t even have to call upon five-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin Cian O’Sullivan who was an unused sub after jetting back in from his stag party in Madrid.

“In fairness he got back and landed in here with us around half 12, a quarter to one but he was never going to play,” said Crokes joint manager Robbie Brennan.

It was a curious day for Brennan himself who lives in Dunboyne, played for the St Peter’s club and later managed them and is married to the sister of David Gallagher, who came on for the Meath champions.

“Look, we had a job to do, we got it done,” said Brennan. “On we move to the next one. I’m glad it’s over to be honest.”

Dunboyne were without Donal Lenihan, their county forward, who is away travelling and they also complained about referee Maurice Deegan’s display. Crokes were awarded a succession of first-half frees and scored seven of their 10 points in that period from placed balls.

Mannion had an exciting head to head with Meath defender Seamus Lavin and drew a couple of fouls for Pat Burke to convert. Dunboyne led 0-10 to 0-5 at half-time and Lavin fouled Mannion again in the 40th minute for a penalty that the back to back All-Star coolly dispatched.

Three minutes later, a Crokes point attempt cannoned off the crossbar and while Dunboyne initially gained possession, they were turned over moments later and Mannion sneaked clear to strike home a second goal.

The 25-year-old technology consultant added three points, including a beauty from play, before being called ashore with Portlaoise next Sunday week in mind.

Allied to his 1-6 in the county final, and strong form all summer, he is a player at the peak of his powers.

“It certainly looks that way,” said Brennan. “What he has done with Dublin he has now carried in with his club, which you don’t always get. So he’s a massive plus for us. He’s such a threat for opposition to have to mark and then we’ve other guys who can step up if he’s held.”

Armagh’s Kevin Dyas, a former Aussie Rules player with Collingwood, came off the bench for Crokes as did Stephen Williams who wrapped up the scoring late on with a point.

St Peter’s managed just two points in the second-half, an unfortunate ending for veteran Meath goalkeeper Gallagher who looks to have played his last senior championship game for the club.

“I was talking to David, it’s his last match,” said Crokes chief Brennan, his brother-in-law. “I’d imagine his wife will say, ‘Enough is enough, it’s time for retirement’. He’s had a wonderful career. That’s why it was so emotional there today.”

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: P. Mannion (2-6, 1 pen, 5 frees); P. Burke (0-4, 4 frees); D. Mullin (0-2); A. McGowan, C. O’Connor, C. Pearson, C. O’Shea and S. Williams (0-1 each).

St Peter’s, Dunboyne scorers: S. Lowndes (0-2); R. McCarthy, D. McEntee (1 free), C. Lowndes, C. Finn and S. Lavin (0-1 each).

KILMACUD CROKES: D. Nestor; L. Flatman, A. McGowan, C. O’Connor; A. Jones, C. O’Shea, R. McGowan; C. Dias, C. Casey; S. Cunningham, P. Mannion, S. Horan; P. Burke, D. Mullin, C. Pearson.

Subs: R. Ryan for Jones (40); K. Dyas for Horan (44); S. Williams for Mannion, T. Fox for Cunningham, M. Vaughan for Burke (54); N. Nolan for Dias (57).

ST PETER’S: C. Flynn; G. McCoy, L. Byrne, C. O’Dwyer; C. Finn, S. Lavin, C. Lowndes; S. McEntee, J. Donnelly; N. Jones, S. Lowndes, S. Ryan; R. McCarthy, R. Jones, D. McEntee.

Subs: C. Doran for Ryan (24, black card); J. Scannell for Donnelly (41); D. Gallagher for N. Jones (46); M. Dunne for D. McEntee, S. Comiskey for McCarthy (54); S. Moran for C. O’Dwyer (57).

Referee: M. Deegan (Laois).