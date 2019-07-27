News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kilkenny secure place in All-Ireland final with deserved win over Limerick

Kilkenny secure place in All-Ireland final with deserved win over Limerick
Colin Fennelly of Kilkenny celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 07:55 PM

Kilkenny 1-21 - 2-17 Limerick

A most deserved victory for Kilkenny as tight as the scoreline suggested otherwise. The Cats were better than the Munster and All-Ireland champions for the vast proportion of this game.

Yet again the Munster winners fail to reach the final and while the four-week gap was evident in how sluggish Limerick were in the early stages Kilkenny’s resilience in the second half was what solidified their authority of this game.

In front of a disappointing 55,001 crowd in Croke Park, Brian Cody’s men led from start to finish, 1-12 to 1-9, having been nine points up at one stage earlier. After some brilliance from the Ballyhale Shamrocks pair of TJ Reid and Adrian Mullen, they were five up on the hour mark and again four minutes later when Shane Dowling managed to shape a goal, his batted effort escaping Eoin Murphy.

A point from another Limerick substitute, David Reidy, followed but Limerick failed to build on it. Diarmuid Byrnes struck a long-range free wide and James Maher extended Kilkenny’s lead to two in the first of five additional minutes.

Murphy then denied Reidy a goal attempt from an acute angle and while Byrnes followed up with a 65 Limerick couldn’t close the gap. Limerick’s claims that a Darragh O’Donovan sideline puck was deflected for a 65 were ignored and Kilkenny’s final appearance was sealed.

That lay-off looked so evident in Limerick’s early play when Kilkenny, playing their third game in Croke Park in 27 days, were incredibly sharp.

Their intensity on Limerick’s puck-out was impressive, Kyle Hayes crowded out on a couple of occasions while the nerviness in their short restarts gave Kilkenny ample confidence.

It wasn’t until the seventh minute that Limerick opened their account and by the time they added their second five minutes later Kilkenny had six on the board, Walter Walsh sending over a brace.

Limerick’s shot-taking was also questionable as much as it was their inside line that were winning their battles.

Kilkenny’s goal came in the 14th minute as a result of a massive Murphy puck-out being gathered by Colin Fennelly and the full-forward batting the ball past Nickie Quaid after a short solo.

Nine points up was as good as it was for Kilkenny, though, and they didn’t register a point from play between Pádraig Walsh’s 13th minute effort and Richie Hogan’s in the second minute of additional time.

Three Limerick scores on the bounce from the 19th to the 21st minute brought them back into this but there were still errors being made like Gearóid Hegarty’s poor touch before he gave away a free for Reid to convert in the 26th minute.

Limerick’s fortuitous penalty, awarded for Huw Lawlor hustling Gillane in the first minute of injury time, was sent to the net by Gillane and the Munster champions found themselves just two back before Hogan’s point widened the margin to three.

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid reacts late in the game. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie
Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid reacts late in the game. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Scorers for Kilkenny: T.J. Reid (0-8, 7 frees, 1 sideline); C. Fennelly (1-3); A. Mullen (0-4); W. Walsh (0-2), J. Donnelly, P. Walsh, R. Hogan, J. Maher (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (1-9, 1-0 pen, 0-6 frees); S. Dowling (1-0); D. Byrnes (1 free, 1 65), G. Mulcahy (0-2 each); D. Reidy, B. Nash, P. Casey, T. Morrissey (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; J. Holden, H. Lawlor, P. Murphy; C. Fogarty, P. Walsh, P. Deegan; C. Browne, R. Leahy; J. Donnelly, T.J. Reid (c), W. Walsh; A. Mullen, C. Fennelly, R. Hogan.

Subs for Kilkenny: C. Buckley for R. Leahy (34); B. Sheehan for R.Hogan (46); B. Ryan for J. Donnelly (52); L. Blanchfield for C.Fennelly (64); J. Maher for C. Fogarty (67).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, M. Casey, R. English; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), D. Morrissey; C. Lynch, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, K. Hayes, T. Morrissey; P. Casey, A. Gillane, G. Mulcahy.

Subs for Limerick: B. Nash for D. Hannon (inj h-t); S. Dowling for G. Hegarty (56); D. O’Donovan for W. O’Donoghue (58); D. Reidy for C. Fennelly (64); C. Delaney for J. Holden (blood, 66-70); P. Ryan for P. Casey (67).

Referee: A. Kelly (Galway).

READ MORE

FAI President: 'I've always held out an olive branch to Minister Ross'

More on this topic

Tots to teens: This week's selection of things to do, see and buyTots to teens: This week's selection of things to do, see and buy

Ferrari need to ‘cure their illness’ – Mercedes boss WolffFerrari need to ‘cure their illness’ – Mercedes boss Wolff

Pep Guardiola happy with Manchester City’s pre-season progressPep Guardiola happy with Manchester City’s pre-season progress

Tunisia faces fresh political uncertainty as president laid to restTunisia faces fresh political uncertainty as president laid to rest

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy five behind leader Matt Fitzpatrick in MemphisRory McIlroy five behind leader Matt Fitzpatrick in Memphis

Thomas Vermaelen joins Japanese club Vissel KobeThomas Vermaelen joins Japanese club Vissel Kobe

Heber scores again as New York City FC beat 10-man Sporting Kansas CityHeber scores again as New York City FC beat 10-man Sporting Kansas City

Thomas pledges to help Bernal after Tour hopes washed away by landslideThomas pledges to help Bernal after Tour hopes washed away by landslide


Lifestyle

Prepare to kiss 'weather dependent' wardrobe conundrums 'bye-bye', says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: It's leather weather

Poet Pat Boran in conversation with Hilary Fennell.'My biggest challenge in life so far has been keeping optimistic', says poet Pat Boran

We have a variety of Broom in our garden. Potted, due to its unruly nature and capacity to spread like wildfire.Lindsay Woods: 'Kicky cow, kicky calf and all that'

The Irish National Stud and Gardens, Kildare, in association with ISNA, holds its first plant fair on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm. Admission €5, which will allow reduced entry into the Japanese Gardens.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »