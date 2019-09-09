News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kilkenny manager Ann Downey steps down

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 01:12 PM

Kilkenny have announced their senior camogie manager Ann Downey has stepped down from her role.

It follows their 3-14 to 0-17 defeat to Galway in yesterday's All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

Downey began her second stint in charge of the Cats in 2016, winning the All-Ireland and Manager of the Year that same year.

Kilkenny also secured three National League titles in a row in 2016, 2017, and 2018 during her tenure.

Downey announced her decision in the dressing room after yesterday's defeat and at the post-match banquet last night.

High-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blast

