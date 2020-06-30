Kilkenny club GAA player tests positive for coronavirus

It is believed the player has self-isolated as well as those with whom he has deemed to be in close contact.

Kilkenny GAA have confirmed that a club player has tested positive for coronavirus.

There had been speculation over the weekend concerning one club in particular.

A representative of the Kilkenny County Board stated to KCLR Radio that they would not be identifying the club in question nor the player as it was a private medical matter.

