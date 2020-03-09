Kilkenny can take pressure off Reid, insists Keher

Eddie Keher is quietly confident the loss of Adrian Mullen for the season won’t detract from Kilkenny’s need to take the scoring burden off TJ Reid’s shoulders.

The Cats have reached the Division 1 quarter-finals this weekend not having used Reid this spring and scoring 11-97 in five games.

While Reid’s Ballyhale clubmate Mullen will be missed as he is sidelined for the season with a knee cruciate tear, Kilkenny legend Keher anticipates other Shamrocks men, not just Colin Fennelly, can step up to the plate in attack.

“There could possibly be four Shamrocks guys in the forwards, or three anyway. They work quite well together.

“Eoin Cody showed up very well the last day [v Laois]. I know there are a lot more sterner tests ahead of him but he showed up well.

“TJ, the pressure has to be taken off him, and I think if those lads stand up it will take a lot of the pressure off him and give him a bit of freedom.”

Keher considers Mullen “a huge loss” but feels Brian Cody has found a handful of players who can feature in the team this summer.

“Brian has unearthed three or four, five maybe new talents that might make an impact in the Championship.

“But it all remains to be seen. The League is different, they have to stand up.

“Championship is different and they will be really tested there. They are basically a young team now gaining experience, and they might be a year off being a major challenger, but knowing Kilkenny, they will be competitive. Like last year, getting through to an All-Ireland final ... they will be there or thereabouts.

“I think there are a number of teams ahead of them at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Kilkenny and Wexford have been handed home advantage for their respective Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals against Waterford and Galway this weekend. Wexford face Galway at 3pm in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday and the Kilkenny-Waterford clash takes place in UPMC Nowlan Park at 2pm the following day.

The Kerry-Antrim Division 2A hurling final has been fixed for Croke Park at 1pm on Sunday as the curtain-raiser to the Dublin-Meath Division 1 Round 6 game, which now has a 3.15pm throw-in.

The start times for the U20 All-Ireland semi-finals on St Patrick’s Day have also been confirmed.

The Kerry-Galway game throws in at 2pm followed by Dublin-Tyrone at 3.45pm.