Kildare GAA announce upgrade for St Conleth's Park

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 03:27 PM

It looks like there will be no repeat of the 'Newbridge or Nowhere' fiasco.

Image via Kildare GAA

Kildare GAA have announced that there will be upgrading their home ground, St Conleth's Park in Newbridge. There was controversy surrounding the venue earlier this year when the Lilywhites were drawn as the 'home' team for an All-Ireland qualifier against Mayo.

However, GAA chiefs fixed the game for Croke Park - a move that Kildare management say they were not consulted on - before a U-turn meant the venue later confirmed for Newbridge.

Kildare won that game and used St Conleth's Park later in the summer for their Super 8s clash with Galway.

According to RTÉ, the new development will include a 2,600 seater stand and will increase the capacity to 15,000 - nearly double what health and safety officers will allow in the ground currently.

- Digital Desk


